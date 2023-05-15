The BU: A New AI-Powered Social Activity App for User-Generated Event Creation, Collaboration, and Monetization
A New Era in Socializing: The BU's AI-Powered App Paves the Way for User-Driven Event Creation, Collaboration, and Revenue Generation
While some of us may have friends, they don't always share our varied interests. For others, it can be a challenge to make connections. User-generated events can help find companions for any passion.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy Upward, Co., a social event company, announces the upcoming open beta launch of The BU, a groundbreaking AI-powered social event and activity app, on June 1st. The BU aims to improve social connections through user-generated events showcased in short-form video format, reminiscent of the popular TikTok platform. The app allows people to connect, collaborate and monetize their interests and passions all through the power of AI.
— Faune Salone
Currently in beta, The BU is set to become widely available to the public by the end of July 2023, revolutionizing the way people connect and engage in social activities.
Centered around fostering connections through shared experiences, Buddy Upward’s founder, Faune Salone, is on a mission to combat loneliness. Loneliness has become a significant problem in the U.S., where according to a 2021 Cigna study, an alarming “79% of individuals aged 18-24 experience loneliness—nearly double the rate of seniors aged 66 and older.” Similarly, MSNBC reports that the U.S. is currently facing a loneliness epidemic, with the Surgeon General deeming its health risks to be as severe as “smoking 15 cigarettes a day”.
Faune Salone, Buddy Upward's Founder and CEO, recognized this issue and developed The BU to cater to a wide range of users, offering leisure activities, creative project collaborations, freelance profile development, and mentorship opportunities. A unique spin on the app allows freelancers to have the opportunity to create and share engaging user-generated events, effectively monetizing their efforts. Simultaneously, they can connect with enthusiastic individuals eager to volunteer their assistance. This collaborative approach fosters a symbiotic relationship, ultimately giving rise to a flourishing, self-perpetuating cycle of mutual benefit.
As a grant recipient of the She Runs It! Fall 2022 Cohort Incubator, she continues refining the app to empower users to create valuable connections. Salone shares her perspective, stating, "People have diverse interests and can be very complex. We need a better way to connect with others. By captivating users quickly through short form video with an app that shows exciting events and activities created by users, people can discover others who share their passions by engaging in user-generated events."
The BU app leverages AI and intuitive design to deliver a personalized experience for each user, simplifying the process of finding like-minded individuals, mentors, collaborators, or even volunteers for various projects. The app enables creators and organizers to monetize online, virtual, or local events and activities, fostering a self-perpetuating cycle of mutual benefit.
Key features of The BU app include:
1. AI-driven suggestions: Tailored event recommendations based on user interests in a TikTok-like format.
2. Personalized calendar: Customized calendar for easy event tracking.
3. Buddy Badge: Background check system for trust and safety within the community.
4. Mini-Events: Create mini events around an Event or Activity promoted to larger crowds to connect in a small group.
5. Event Journey: Craft personalized, shareable event lists for seamless planning for city exploration or weekend leisure.
The BU's official release is scheduled for July 2023 for both the Apple App store and Google Play store. Its tagline, "Be Bold, Be Fun, Be You," emphasizes the multifaceted user experience that should be embraced and celebrated anytime, anywhere.
To learn more about The BU app, visit https://thebuddyup.io/.
Sign up now for free to try the new app.
About Buddy Upward, Co.
###
Buddy Upward, Co. is a social event company that curates events and activities to create unique experiences with likeminded people. The BU, is an AI-powered event and social activity platform created by Buddy Upward, Co. designed to simplify planning, promote collaboration, and monetization. The BU aims to revolutionize the way people organize events and activities, making it easier and more enjoyable for everyone involved. For more information, visit https://thebuddyup.io/. The BU (The Buddy Up) is available on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok.
Faune Salone
https://thebuddyup.io/
+1 615-601-1913
info@thebuddyup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
The BU Promo