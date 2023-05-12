Welfare Aid For The Future is Empowering Less Privileged through Literacy, Poverty Eradication and access to Clean Water

Welfare Aid For The Future is empowering children, young people, women and men with opportunities for decent living through literacy, poverty eradication.

LIMBE, SOUTH WEST REGION, CAMEROON, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welfare Aid For The Future (W.A.F) is an independent Cameroon-based Non-Profit that provides funding to promote the social and economic welfare of people in need across the country. The W.A.F funds projects responding to current problems in areas of poverty, unemployment, internally displaced persons, Hunger, education, low access to health care, and lack of good drinking water.

W.A.F’s mission is to assist individuals and communities with the means to improve their living standards and make their dreams come true. We believe that by supporting local organizations and small businesses that are focused on creating long-term solutions to issues such as poverty, hunger, and unemployment, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of people across Cameroon.

WAF started its journey in 2020 and has then since been committed to its course.

WAF has carried out projects according to SDGs 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Our Vision is to empower the next generation by building resilient communities through our funding programs;

Our Areas of Intervention

Orphan Care

Hunger Relief

Education

Healthcare

Drinking Water Sanitation

Sustainable Livelihood and Self Employment

Our objective is to empower children, young people, women and men with opportunities for decent living through social welfare, literacy, poverty eradication, community development and job creation. We believe that everyone has a role to play and can be a part of change. Join us today and together we shall make a better life and a beautiful future.

We came up with ideas-projects to work on through ideation sessions where we brainstorm on the most pressing needs of the communities we serve. Once we have identified a need, we create a plan for a project and begin processing the resources and funding required to make it a reality. Finally, we work towards finalization, where we execute and implement the project and track its success.

Join us today in our fight against poverty, and together we can create a better future for everyone.

Our Founder;

Wolloh Alian W. is a Cameroonian born 26 Feb 1997 in Limbe South West Region of Cameroon from a village called Bota-Land. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Chairman Board of Directors WOLLOH GROUP SARL (W.G), Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) and Founder Welfare Aid for the Future (W.A.F).

He commenced full-time operations at WOLLOH GROUP SARL (W.G) and later founded The Welfare Aid For The Future (W.A.F), an Africa-based and African-funded philanthropic organization focused on supporting health sectors, making life comfortable for the less privileged, taking care of vulnerable children and also empowering youths.

Growing up in a small community in the south west region of Cameroon called BOTA Land, Where 60% of the children Did not believe in education/schooling because of poverty left me wanting to strive more and to be more successful, So i could make a difference and play an important role in my community.

Started work at WOLLOH GROUP SARL (W.G) in 2020 during the most difficult times in recent world history, when we had the Covid19 Pandemic, this was a challenge but one only crafted to make me stronger and better. So far the non profit W.A.F (welfareaidfuture.org) has recorded many successes as part of our companies Cooperate Social Responsibility C.S.R and am keeping up with the aim of making these brands one of Africa’s leading brands to enhance entrepreneurship in different levels and empower youth in as many numbers as possible to eradicate poverty in our beloved Africa.