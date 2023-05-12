Sevier County High School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Sevier County High School received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“Earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award is an impressive accomplishment for Sevier County High School,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The commitment by Sevier County High School students and staff and the Sevier County Election Commission to increasing voter registration in Sevier County is to be commended.”

Sevier County High School earned the Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students. High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

"A huge congratulations to Sevier County High School on achieving Gold Level for the Anne Dallas Dudley Award," said Sevier County Administrator of Elections Nathan Whaley. "Reaching 100% voter registration for eligible students is quite the accomplishment. Thank you to the faculty, staff, and students."

Sevier County High School and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

"Sevier County High School is very proud that students from our Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society led the initiative to successfully register 100% of our eligible student voters! Go Smoky Bears," said Sevier County High School Principal Dr. Mitchell Whaley.

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.