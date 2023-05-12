Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,037 in the last 365 days.

Deadline extended for applicants to NWJD vacancy


The Judicial Nominating Committee has decided to extend the deadline. Please consider submitting your application, and do not hesitate to reach out to Tony Weiler (tony@sband.org) with any questions you may have.

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill Judgeship No. 3 in the Northwest Judicial District as a result of the retirement of Judge Paul W. Jacobson.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25. Application information is included below. 

Application Form
Statement of Interests Form (sent to SBAND)
 
Applications and Statement of Interests Forms can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CT) on THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023
 
The following week, the State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets.
 

You just read:

Deadline extended for applicants to NWJD vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more