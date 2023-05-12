Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions">Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions Statement from Montana Department of…

Statement from Montana Department of Justice regarding the state Supreme Court decision in Weems v. State of Montana:

“The state Supreme Court has become disgracefully radicalized and out of touch with Montanans. This case was not about the right to abortion – it was about whether women have a right to an elevated standard of care during an abortion. The Montana Supreme Court said ‘no’ and lowered the standard of care set by the Legislature, effectively constitutionalizing the right of unqualified individuals to perform unregulated abortions. This decision is a loss for Montana women who will be less safe because of the state Supreme Court.”