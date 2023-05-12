Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,067 in the last 365 days.

Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions">Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions Statement from Montana Department of…

Statement from Montana Department of Justice regarding the state Supreme Court decision in Weems v. State of Montana:

“The state Supreme Court has become disgracefully radicalized and out of touch with Montanans. This case was not about the right to abortion – it was about whether women have a right to an elevated standard of care during an abortion. The Montana Supreme Court said ‘no’ and lowered the standard of care set by the Legislature, effectively constitutionalizing the right of unqualified individuals to perform unregulated abortions. This decision is a loss for Montana women who will be less safe because of the state Supreme Court.”

You just read:

Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions">Statement regarding Montana Supreme Court decision lowering standard of care for women seeking abortions Statement from Montana Department of…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more