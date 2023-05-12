Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,792 in the last 365 days.

Moderne Apartments Announces its Next Phase as Hyphen Communities

Moderne Apartments is now Hyphen Communities

Better positioned to bridge the gap between community and capital

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyphen Communities, an Arizona developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily assets, announced today its name change from Moderne Apartments. The re-brand was inspired by the need to speak less about what the company builds, and more about why; to bridge the gap between providing much needed housing opportunities to a constrained market and the deep care of the communities with which they engage.

"People overuse this phrase, but the key to our success is truly our commitment to community," said David Dewar, Hyphen Communities' Co-CEO. "We put a lot of care into what we build to ensure it's not just what we think the neighborhood needs, but what they tell us they need. Hyphen represents a new era of carrying this notion forward, bringing together stewardship of capital, and stewardship of the neighborhoods we call home. We want to turn spaces into art, people into community, and places into home."

The company maintains that its core principals of "real.creative.living." have grown to include the team as a connector. The name Hyphen is inspired by the company's mission of bringing abstract concepts together to form what is truly needed at the neighborhood level.

Hyphen Communities currently has more than six multihousing projects under construction around the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area.

Hyphen Communities is a Phoenix-based alternative investment manager focused on apartment and townhome development in local areas greatly in need of more housing. With more than 35,000 units delivered in their collective experience, the Hyphen team has built their reputation on developing unique contributions to individual neighborhoods that buck the trend of cookie-cutter developments, while adding value for community, partners, and stakeholders.


Amber Leuer
Hyphen Communities
+1 602-324-4675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Moderne Apartments Announces its Next Phase as Hyphen Communities

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more