Moderne Apartments Announces its Next Phase as Hyphen Communities
Better positioned to bridge the gap between community and capitalPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyphen Communities, an Arizona developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily assets, announced today its name change from Moderne Apartments. The re-brand was inspired by the need to speak less about what the company builds, and more about why; to bridge the gap between providing much needed housing opportunities to a constrained market and the deep care of the communities with which they engage.
"People overuse this phrase, but the key to our success is truly our commitment to community," said David Dewar, Hyphen Communities' Co-CEO. "We put a lot of care into what we build to ensure it's not just what we think the neighborhood needs, but what they tell us they need. Hyphen represents a new era of carrying this notion forward, bringing together stewardship of capital, and stewardship of the neighborhoods we call home. We want to turn spaces into art, people into community, and places into home."
The company maintains that its core principals of "real.creative.living." have grown to include the team as a connector. The name Hyphen is inspired by the company's mission of bringing abstract concepts together to form what is truly needed at the neighborhood level.
Hyphen Communities currently has more than six multihousing projects under construction around the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area.
Hyphen Communities is a Phoenix-based alternative investment manager focused on apartment and townhome development in local areas greatly in need of more housing. With more than 35,000 units delivered in their collective experience, the Hyphen team has built their reputation on developing unique contributions to individual neighborhoods that buck the trend of cookie-cutter developments, while adding value for community, partners, and stakeholders.
