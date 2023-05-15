Cansel Announces Trimble® Mobile Mapping Certified Service Partnership
Canadian geospatial solution provider one of three companies qualified globally to service and repair Trimble mobile mapping solutions
Mobile mapping solutions are critical to many of our clients’ business operations, and keeping these systems up and running is essential.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, a leading technology solutions provider to industries including engineering, surveying, construction, and utilities, today announced that it is now a Trimble® Mobile Mapping Certified Service Partner. It is only the third company globally to receive this qualification.
— Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel
A Trimble Authorized Distributor and Preferred Service provider, Cansel is expanding its service operations with the highly specialized skills and qualifications necessary to maintain and repair the Trimble MX9 and MX50 mobile mapping solutions.
Cansel’s service center in Quebec City will be Canada’s hub for servicing Trimble mobile mapping systems. It is one of nine service centers staffed by more than 20 dedicated technicians across the country. All technicians are factory-trained and certified by Trimble, as well as suppliers including Radiodetection, HP, and Spectra, among others.
“Mobile mapping solutions are critical to many of our clients’ business operations, and keeping these systems up and running is essential,” says Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel. “For decades, we’ve offered the most technically advanced service centers in North America. We are proud to now offer fast and reliable services that get mobile mapping systems back into our clients' hands, minimizing their downtime and maximizing productivity.”
About Cansel
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
