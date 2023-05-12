Desert Eagle Films Embarks on an Epic Journey in Prehistoric Egypt
The Exciting Development Phase of the Adventure Epic 'Kemet' Begins
At the heart of KEMET, we see the raw beauty and danger of prehistoric Egypt, and we witness the birth of a civilization that would go on to shape the course of human history”HURGHADA, EGYPT, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exciting Development Phase of the Adventure Epic 'Kemet' Begins
— Mo Ismail
Desert Eagle Films is thrilled to announce the commencement of the pre-production and development phase of our ambitious first feature film, 'Kemet.' Set in prehistoric Egypt around 12,000 BC, this Hollywood-style, Oscar-worthy epic adventure explores universal themes of survival, resilience, wisdom, and the pursuit of knowledge.
Envisioned to be a groundbreaking work in the adventure and epic genres, 'Kemet' is an ambitious project that brings together world-class talent to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. Our story takes place in an era of ancient Egypt that remains shrouded in mystery, inviting the audience to explore and immerse themselves in a world of wonder and intrigue.
As the desert sands shift and the Nile begins to flow, our story unfolds, introducing us to a group of unique characters that embody the essence of the human spirit. Through their eyes, we witness the timeless struggle to survive against all odds, to adapt and thrive in a constantly changing environment, and to acquire the wisdom and knowledge necessary to guide their people through the challenges they face.
The creative team at Desert Eagle Films has invested countless months into researching and crafting the world of 'Kemet,' from the awe-inspiring landscapes to the cultural nuances and ancient practices of the era. The dedicated professionals on our team are committed to creating a film that not only captivates and entertains, but also educates and inspires.
At the heart of 'Kemet' lies the spirit of adventure, courage, and curiosity that transcends time and space. As our characters journey through the majestic landscapes and untamed wilderness of prehistoric Egypt, they encounter ancient artifacts, mysterious tombs, and hidden secrets that hold the key to unlocking the truths of their world. Their stories are a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit to overcome adversity and the unquenchable desire to learn and grow.
As Desert Eagle Films moves into the crucial development phase of 'Kemet,' we are excited to continue assembling a stellar cast and crew who will bring their unique skills and perspectives to this monumental project. We look forward to sharing more about this epic adventure as we progress through the various stages of production.
Mo Ismail, founder of Desert Eagle Films & the creator of the film Kemet also mentions "At the heart of KEMET is the story of a father and son who are separated by fate, but reunited by the power of their love and determination. Through their journey, we see the raw beauty and danger of prehistoric Egypt, and we witness the birth of a civilization that would go on to shape the course of human history"
Stay tuned for updates and news on the making of 'Kemet' and join us on this extraordinary journey through the sands of time as we explore the wonders and mysteries of prehistoric Egypt. Together, we will embark on an unforgettable adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences around the world
