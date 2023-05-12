COMMUNITYx and Sierra Club Hawai'i to Hold Press Conference For Families Impacted by Water Crisis

Families directly impacted and residing in Red Hill, O'ahu will share their stories and explain how the community can rally around their call for justice.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A fuel bunker owned by the U.S. Navy – known as Red Hill Bunker – has been leaking fuel for decades. Since 1943, more than 180,000 gallons of fuel have leaked from the decrepit bunker. Despite a recent emergency order put in place by the U.S. Department of Defense, the bunker has not yet been defueled and continues to leak, causing continued toxic harm to local residents. Red Hill Bunker is located just 100 feet above the island's groundwater aquifer, and leaked fuel has caused detectable contamination to the water source over the past few years. The full effects of the contamination are yet to be realized, but U.S. Navy families living in the Red Hill/Moanalua area of Hawai'i are being seriously impacted right now."I hope this brings awareness to the whole island's urgent issues of access to clean water and the native rights of Kanaka. So much needs to be done about remediation, less military presence, and more laws to disclose, notify, and monitor contamination like jet fuel and pfas, and antifreeze in drinking water," says Chris Anton, affected civilian family.Directly impacted families have been reporting serious medical problems and lack of access to clean tap water for the past two years. After multiple attempts to make their voices heard, they decided to join forces with digital activism platform, COMMUNITYx , and Sierra Club Hawai'i. An upcoming press conference will highlight the various medical issues being faced by families, as well as the impact on their day-to-day life, including extended time away from school and work. COMMUNITYx will lead awareness efforts through the RedHillCrisis.com site created on behalf of the families. Concerned citizens that want to support can do so by donating to the fundraiser and/or signing the petition linked on the site."​​COMMUNITYx is humbled to continue our long-standing support of Red Hill families and their call for a just resolution to the ongoing clean water crisis. My daughter was born a mile outside of Red Hill, so this is important to me on a personal level. We ask those in our community and beyond to show their support by donating to the affected families and signing the petition," says Chloë Cheyenne, Founder & CEO of COMMUNITYx.Wayne Tanaka, Director of Sierra Club Hawai'iadds, "The sheer strength and resilience of so many Red Hill families have been nothing short of amazing. Incredibly, despite all that they have gone through, those sharing their stories here have not just fought for justice and healing for themselves, but have also joined with the larger community in the call to protect our water, our island, and our future from the ongoing threat of permanent devastation."The Red Hill Crisis press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 3:30 PM. For more information on the Red Hill Crisis, visit: https://www.redhillcrisis.com/ About COMMUNITYxCOMMUNITYx is The World's Hub for Impact. We are a global network of over 500,000 people who care about issues ranging from racial justice to human rights. Using our platform, people can create and explore world-changing petitions, fundraisers, events, and boycotts. Our online community can engage in meaningful conversation, learn about current issues and world events, and take action.Through our Community Partnership Program, we work with over 500 activists, organizations, brands, athletes, and public figures who care about causes and want to mobilize for the betterment of humanity. We help our partners drive impact by building digital advocacy campaigns based on the issues that they care about the most!To learn more about joining or partnering with COMMUNITYx, please visit www.communityx.com