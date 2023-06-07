KeepOnSharing Launches Revenue-Sharing Social Network Rewarding Its Users for the Value They Create
The new Ethical Social Network model intends to dethrone large social conglomerates by paying its users whenever they see ads or make online purchases
Making social media the way it should be, ethical and profitable for all.”SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Clemente, CALIFORNIA—The new free social media platform KeepOnSharing (KOS) announced today that its launch intends to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar social network space by offering a revenue-sharing model that generously rewards its users for the value they create as consumers and creators of content.
— Mikki St.Germain, CEO KeepOnSharing
The platform announced that it is starting to pay users to share their personal interests, fun content, and marketplace listings, merging the type of interface and user experience of a conventional social media network with the sales-driven functionalities of online marketplaces.
The company has also committed to respecting and protecting the privacy of its users. KeepOnSharing pledges to never sell or share any user data, and it allows users to link to outside websites, other social networks, and even other marketplaces for free.
“We’re offering KeepOnSharing’s users a whole new ecosystem where they can socialize, have fun, share content, buy and sell products, and get fairly paid for all of it,” said Mikki St. Germain, the CEO of the company. “Making social media the way it should be, ethical and profitable for all,” Ms. St. Germain added.
While other large social networks have treated their users as their product, KeepOnSharing acknowledges users as partners and creators of value, directly rewarding them for their time. “Imagine if you were paid every time you or one of your followers scrolled by an ad,” Ms. St. Germain added.
“We’re creating a shift from the traditional social networking business model and making KeepOnSharing users our partners”, the company CEO observed.
KeepOnSharing commits to sharing 50% of all revenue back with the users who created and shared their content as well as with those who referred them. On KeepOnSharing, content creators are finally offered a seamless way of directly monetizing their followers and generating recurring income from those they refer. At the same time, users who are not content creators with a large following will still be rewarded every time they scroll by an ad, or buy something online.
Another one of KeepOnSharing’s groundbreaking initiatives is to allow content creators and influencers to start getting paid right away with no minimum content or number of followers required. “Influencers get paid from day one for the value they bring to the table,” Mikki St. Germain further stated.
KeepOnSharing is also committed to giving back, and not only to its users, but every time revenue is generated on the platform, the separate non-profit KeepOnSharing Charity Foundation earns money. This KOS non-profit charity currently has no overhead and 100% of the proceeds are donated to other charities and people in need.
KeepOnSharing is now welcoming new users at www.KeepOnSharing.com, as more people join the platform attracted by its unique, simple, and inclusive revenue-sharing model.
