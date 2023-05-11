Measures to improve energy supply defined

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - On May 11, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference to discuss energy supply issues and the use of renewable energy sources in the regions.

In Uzbekistan, the issues of expanding the energy potential and the rational use of energy have been elevated to state policy. Over the past six years, new generating capacities have been created, exceeding 5,000 megawatts. In January-April this year, an additional 726 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated.

This year, the electricity shortage is expected to amount to 3 billion 400 million kilowatt-hours. The daily demand on the hot days of the coming summer may increase from the current 195 million to 255 million kilowatt-hours.

Measures to cover this demand and ensure the uninterrupted operation of electric networks were discussed at the meeting.

Responsible persons reported on the measures taken to launch solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts this year, as well as install solar panels with a total of 1,200 megawatts on the buildings of enterprises, on the roofs of houses, and on social facilities.

Based on specific figures, the Head of state pointed out the shortcomings of this work. Hokims of particular districts and cities superficially related to this issue have been reprimanded.

The President said that to stimulate the use of alternative energy sources, he signed a resolution to introduce the Green Energy certificate system. So, from July 1, hydroelectric power plants will be issued a “green” certificate. The system will apply from 1 October to all electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

At the expense of the State Fund for Support of Entrepreneurship Activities, all trade and service enterprises will be provided with compensation for 4 percent of loans allocated for the installation of solar panels. $100 million will be attracted from international financial organizations for further allocation of preferential loans to the population and entrepreneurs.

Responsible persons were instructed to introduce this system and encourage the population, entrepreneurs, government agencies, and social institutions to install small solar panels.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the repair of electrical networks.

The repair work program is being carried out in the city of Tashkent. To date, 667 kilometers of electrical networks and 175 transformers have been updated.

Hokims of the regions were instructed to create a stock of electrical equipment and materials and to complete the repair work planned for the current year by August 1. For this, additional teams will be created, and qualified specialists will be recruited.

To prevent interruptions in the electricity supply, the task was set to provide thermal power plants with an additional volume of gas in 6 million cubic meters by June 1. This summer, the first phase of a 500-megawatt power plant being built by ACWA Power in Syrdarya region will also be put into operation.

On February 13 this year, a resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, “On measures to improve the efficiency of state control in the use of fuel and energy resources” was adopted. In this regard, the post of Deputy Prosecutor General, responsible for compliance with the law, has been introduced, and a comprehensive supervision system has been established. The illegal use of energy resources worth 250 billion UZS has been revealed, and the damage caused has been recovered.

The Head of state stressed the need to continue this work and stop cases of illegal consumption of energy resources.

The issues of energy saving and increase in coal production were also discussed.

The issue of stable gasoline and diesel fuel supplies is of no minor importance. Restrictions on the import of these products into Uzbekistan have been lifted. There are capacities to store 1 million tons of fuel at places. It is indicated that each region, using this opportunity, should form a reserve of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Recently, electric vehicles have been gaining popularity. Since the beginning of this year, about 5,000 such vehicles have been imported into the country. At the meeting, the need was noted to expand the conditions for electric transport using the created incentives and increasing the number of chargers at places.

Source: UzA