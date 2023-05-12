Tobi Amosun Named TDH Deputy Commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, MD, FAAP, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner for Population Health for the Tennessee Department of Health. She previously served as Assistant Commissioner for TDH’s Division of Family Health and Wellness where she led efforts to improve maternal and child health in Tennessee, and state initiatives in chronic disease prevention and supplemental nutrition.

‘’We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Amosun serve in the important role of Deputy Commissioner for population health,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Dr. Amosun is a dedicated, well-respected pediatrician and noted public health professional whose leadership will be important as we continue to improve the health of all Tennesseans.’’

As Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Amosun will provide leadership for offices and divisions within TDH including Family Health and Wellness, Minority Health and Disparities Elimination, Population Health Assessment, Primary Prevention, Vital Records and Statistics, and the State Chief Medical Examiner.

‘’It’s an honor and privilege to work each day with so many colleagues who are committed to public health,’’ Amosun said. “I look forward to the challenges and opportunities of a new and larger role with the department as we focus on healthier outcomes for all Tennesseans.”

Amosun is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and has served as a pediatrician for more than 17 years. In addition to clinical care, she has been focused on patient advocacy, quality initiatives, access to care, staff development, servant leadership and community engagement. She serves on several state and national boards advocating for children, and has a particular interest in addressing social determinants of health and their impact on the care of underserved and medically at-risk populations.

Amosun graduated with honors with undergraduate degrees in Biology and Art History from Vanderbilt University as a Dean’s Select Scholar and Chancellor’s Scholar. She earned her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine as a recipient of the Richard King Mellon Foundation award and completed her residency at the Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a board member of numerous professional organizations. She has been recognized for community service and serves as a mentor to medical and public health trainees.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

###