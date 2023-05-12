Webinar: NEO Home Instruction Module – May 16, 2023

The NEO Home Instruction portal opened as of April 1, 2023 for 2023-2024 forms submission to superintendents. As central offices prepare to manage a new school year of home instruction forms and rosters, we invite superintendents and/or LEA Home Instruction Points of Contact to join the Maine Department of Education Home Instruction Specialist and the Data Team’s Data Quality Trainer for a Home Instruction Webinar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10am. This webinar is designed to cover new functionality available with the home instruction portal in NEO, so we will cover the basics briefly, and allow ample time for Q&A. Please see the Webinars and Training section of this newsletter for information about how to join us. Please send this information along to your district’s Home Instruction Point of Contact.

Registration for this webinar is not required. The Join live link below will be active at the date and time of this webinar.

Home Instruction Webinar:

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

For questions about the NEO Home Instruction Module please contact Pamela.Ford-Taylor@maine.gov