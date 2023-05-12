Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,121 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: NEO Home Instruction Module – May 16, 2023

The NEO Home Instruction portal opened as of April 1, 2023 for 2023-2024 forms submission to superintendents. As central offices prepare to manage a new school year of home instruction forms and rosters, we invite superintendents and/or LEA Home Instruction Points of Contact to join the Maine Department of Education Home Instruction Specialist and the Data Team’s Data Quality Trainer for a Home Instruction Webinar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10am. This webinar is designed to cover new functionality available with the home instruction portal in NEO, so we will cover the basics briefly, and allow ample time for Q&A. Please see the Webinars and Training section of this newsletter for information about how to join us. Please send this information along to your district’s Home Instruction Point of Contact.

Registration for this webinar is not required. The Join live link below will be active at the date and time of this webinar.

Home Instruction Webinar:

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

For questions about the NEO Home Instruction Module please contact Pamela.Ford-Taylor@maine.gov

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: NEO Home Instruction Module – May 16, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more