Solomon Islands and Vanuatu holds historic bilateral meeting over its Joint- Maritime Border

Senior Government Officials from Solomon Islands and Vanuatu are currently holding discussions over the Joint- Maritime Border of the two neighbouring countries on the Island of Motalava, in the Torba Province of Vanuatu.

The meeting builds on the historical treaty signed in 2016 by the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and the then Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, Hon. Charlot Salwai on Motalava.

The Solomon Islands delegation is led by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Mr. Collin Beck with senior government officials from Immigration, Customs, Bio-security, Agriculture, SIMA, Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Service. A delegation from the Temotu Provincial government also attended.

The delegation arrived at Motalava Island on Wednesday (10th May 2023) and were met by senior officials from Vanuatu’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A traditional welcome ceremony was accorded to the visiting dignitaries from both countries.

The meeting opened this morning (Thursday 11th May 2023) with the head of the Solomon Islands delegation, Mr. Collin Beck expressing gratitude to the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade of Vanuatu, Mr. Kalfau Kaloris for hosting the first ever Senior Officials Meeting on Border Arrangement talks.

He also acknowledged the President of the Torba Provincial Government and the community of Motalava for the welcome reception.

The outcomes of the meeting will be provided when discussions conclude tomorrow (Friday 12th May 2023).

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE