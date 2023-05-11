CONDOLENCE MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER HON. MANASSEH SOGAVARE (MP), ON THE PASSING OF LATE ROBSON TANABOSE DJOKOVIC, CHIEF OF STAFF, OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER AND CABINET.

From: The Prime Minister, Honourable Manasseh Damukana Sogavare, the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Government Caucus, Secretary to Cabinet (Ag), Secretary to the Prime Minister, Special Secretary to the Prime Minister and Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

To: Mr Eric Djokovic, Mrs Nancy Djokovic, Mrs Therese Djokovic, Children, Family and Relatives at Kaghau, (Choiseul), Honiara, Australia, USA, Serbia and elsewhere.

On behalf of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) and the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, my wife Emmy and I would like to offer our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the members of the immediate family, relatives and friends on the passing of the late ROBSON TANABOSE DJOKOVIC, Chief of Staff, Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

On Thursday 11th May, OPMC bade farewell to an industrious servant who has left a mark and a legacy for the National Government and our country.

I am deeply saddened at this huge loss for the family of the late Robson and an immense loss for the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The late Robson was the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet until his demise this morning. He was a founding member of Our Party which form the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement. He held various positions in government and state owned institutions in which he served with dedication, respect and humility.

My government honour his legacy and grieve his loss alongside his family, friends and colleagues. Late Robson, was a committed and dedicated worker but also a kind soul. All officers within the Officer of the Prime Minister and Cabinet will remember the contributions of this great man who selflessly served our government and nation with distinction and passion

May the never-ending love of the Almighty God our Father give you peace, and may the loving memories of the Late ROBSON TANABOSE DJOKOVIC bring you comfort and strength during this time of bereavement – may all our prayers bring comfort and solace to your hurting hearts.

May the soul of our dearly departed Robson rest in eternal peace with the Almighty, the One True God.

Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare

Prime Minister