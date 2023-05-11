POM Capability ready for Parliament Sitting next week

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) are prepared to maintain peace and order in Solomon Islands during “Operation Parliament.” Teams have been briefed and are well-equipped to provide a safe and secure sitting of Parliament next week.

The Operation will provide security, protection and a response capability to any unrest or disturbance during the Parliamentary sitting period.

Specialised RSIPF POM members from Central Response Unit (CRU) and Police Response Department (PRD) will join forces with Australian Federal Police (AFP) Public Order Teams.

Members from RSIPF Frontline and Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) will be involved, with additional support to be offered by the Multinational Police Support Group (MPSG) who include New Zealand Defence, Republic of Fiji Military Force and Australian Defence Force.

Commissioner of RSIPF Mostyn Mangau is reminding the public that people involved in activities such as rioting, looting and unlawful assemblies will be held to account by the justice system.

“RSIPF are prepared with our partner agencies from SIAF to conduct a safe joint Operation Parliament over the coming weeks. I encourage anyone with information regarding organisers or facilitators of violence, criminal or unlawful assemblies, to come forward to RSIPF with their information.”

Operation Parliament will include specialist teams from AFP, SIAF and RSIPF deployed for the sitting period, RSIPF and AFP will have members conducting proactive patrols and road blocks and actively deal with any public order issues swiftly to support a peaceful sitting period.

-RSIPF Press