Two Provincial Correctional Officers promoted

Senior Sergeant Moses Fakaratia (right) receive his promotion from Supervising LCC Deputy Commandant Mr. John Metake

Lata Correctional Centre (LCC) Supervising Deputy Commandant Staff Sergeant John Metake has recently announced the official promotion of his two Correctional Officers during the Commandant Parade at Lata Correctional Centre in Temotu Province.

Supervising Deputy Commandant Metake acknowledge and congratulate the newly promoted officers for their well – deserve promotions.

“You deserve your promotion through your individual commitment, discipline, dedication and hard work”.

“LCC Management and Staff have confidence and trust in your supervisory role and leadership, as promotions comes with challenges and responsibilities, thus I, encourage you to continue strive to the best of your aptitude in the field of Corrections”, says Metake

Meanwhile Commissioner Mactus Forau on behalf of his Executive, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files, do congratulates the two newly promoted officers and wish them all the best in their career path in Corrections.

The two Correctional officers been promoted to the rank of Senior Sergeant, and Sergeant respectively, at Lata Correctional Centre.

