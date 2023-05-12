Active World Holdings Inc Announces Expansion of DivinciPay with Web3 Marketing Inc
Active World Holdings Inc announces custom Web3 upgrades for Web2 Merchants, Charities, and other Commercial clients with Web3 Marketing Inc.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Holdings Inc is pleased to announce that Web3 Marketing Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Givbux Inc. (Pink Open Markets: GBUX) is now offering custom decentralized Web3 merchant checkout solutions for the impressive GivBux corporate client list and new metaverse and Web3 gaming clients. This is in addition to the marketing license agreement that Web 3 has entered with Active World Holdings, Inc. for DivinciPay. This agreement allows Web 3 to market and sell DivinciPay, which is the first permissionless, non-custodial plugin designed specifically for WIX websites. This payment application integrates seamlessly within any existing WIX website. WIX users can now use the DiVinciPay platform at an introductory rate of $99.00 per month with zero transaction fees.
A GivBux spokesperson said, “GivBux was started to reduce the friction points between brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community's transactions. DivinciPay simultaneously helps consumers spend their tokens, gives utility to token projects and helps companies convert more consumers.”
The GivBux and Active World Holdings, Inc. collaboration allows the Company to begin marketing its Web2 to Web3 Upgrade packages today. This custom upgrade will bring decentralized commerce to hundreds of GBUX clients allowing them to accept their choice of thousands of crypto tokens. Base upgrades start at an introductory rate of $3,500 and include turn key designs for Hospitality, Restaurants, Retail, Automotive, Residential and Commercial Real Estate, and so much more.
Forward Looking Statement: Certain statements made herein, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are made based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Parties hereto expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
