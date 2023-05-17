Widow Keeps Promise to Continue Traveling While Raising Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

WidowTraveler and Slingshot begin Traveling the United States

Littwin’s undertaking of the unvisited 34 states in the US is divided into 6 Trips over the next year, from June 2023 to June 2024 on her Polaris Slingshot.

As I set out alone on my Polaris Slingshot, a 3-wheeled motorcycle to travel across the country, I intend to bring assurance to other widows that traveling alone is not to be feared.” — Dr. Patti Littwin (aka WidowTraveler)

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Widowed woman, Dr. Patti Littwin, sets out to keep her promise to her late husband to continue traveling to all the unvisited states in the US on her Polaris Slingshot, while raising Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer in his Name.

Littwin states, “Often, when one finds themselves alone after losing their Spouse/Partner, they may stop doing what they did before due to fear of doing things alone. Nonetheless, it’s not about trying to be the person they once were, but instead it’s to be able to discover who they are in this New Chapter in their lives without their loved one.”

Charlie, Littwin’s husband of 22 years, passed away January 11th, 2021 from complications after Pancreatic Cancer surgery at only 55 years young. Just before being taken into surgery, he asked her to Promise him that in the event he didn’t make it through the surgery, she would not stop traveling and exploring the World.

Littwin, a Clinical Psychologist, who is taking a Sabbatical from her Practice, has now made the commitment to honor her promise to her husband. She also intends to bring assurance to other widow/widowers that traveling alone is not to be feared as she sets out alone on her Polaris Slingshot, a 3-wheeled motorcycle touring across the country! She quotes, “Actually, I am not going to be alone . . . Charlie will be with me in spirit as my Co-Pilot in the passenger seat next to me.”

She has created a TikTok account @WidowTraveler, to video and document her Travels and Adventures throughout the United States for everyone to come along with her on a Fun and Exciting Ride.

Furthermore, she created a WidowTraveler - GoFundMe account and 100% of all Donations will be made in Charles Littwin’s name to bring awareness and research to Pancreatic Cancer.

Littwin’s undertaking of her travels consists of 34 unvisited States. She plans to divide them into 6 Trips over the next year, from June 2023 to June 2024. Her first Trip she will travel to TN, KY, WV, VA, and back home to North Carolina. This 7-Day, 1200-mile trip is filled with the most exciting explorations and intensifying experiences, including Dollywood Parks and Resort, VIP at the Grand Ole Opry, Lost River Cave Boat Tour, and zip-lining in underground caverns!

In achieving traveling to the remainder of the US, Littwin’s 2nd Trip will entail IN, IL, MI, OH, PA, and DE; 3rd Trip embraces VT, ME, NH, MA, and RI; the 4th Trip includes AL, MS, AR, and OK; 5th Trip courageously embarks NM, AZ, NV, OR, ID, UT, CO, and KS; and Littwin’s 6th and final Trip of the United States alone on her Polaris Slingshot, in which she fulfills her promise concludes with IA, NE, WY, SD, ND, MN, and WI.

