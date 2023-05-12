Memorial Day Observance at the USS Hornet Museum
The USS Hornet will be honoring our Veterans on Memorial Day with a ceremony, special guests and more. This event is free for Veterans.
The USS Hornet Museum is a very appropriate site to honor those who have given their lives in service to this country given this ship's eighty years of service to this nation starting in World War II.”ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Day @ USS Hornet
— Russell Moore
Please join the USS Hornet as we honor our veterans on Memorial Day this May 29th from 10 am to 5 pm. The ceremony will start promptly at 11 am and you can enjoy the Young American Patriots Fife & Drum Corps of Pleasanton as you find a seat (They will play from 10:20-11:00).
Program:
11:00 am Ceremony Starts
National Anthem
Presenting and Posting of the Colors (US Coast Guard, Base Alameda)
MC Russell Moore (Hornet Outreach Manager and Author)
Chaplain Whatley Prayer
Sam Lamonica remarks (Hornet Board Member and Army veteran)
Lewis Ross reading of “In Flanders Field” (Hornet Volunteer)
Short videos/presentations from George Retelas (Hornet historian) and Keith Hedley (Navy Veteran and Hornet staff member)
Wreath Toss/Taps with Chaplain Whatley
1:00 pm
Memorial Squadron Flyover
1:30 pm
Young American Patriots Fife & Drum Corps of Pleasanton
2:00 pm
Book signing by Author Russell Moore (USS Hornet CV-12 Service in War and Peace)
What: Memorial Day
When: May 29th, 2023 11 AM Start Time
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
