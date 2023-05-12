Healthy Kidney Inc. Has 2 Part Video Series on How to Lower Proteinuria in CKD Patients

This press release from Healthy Kidney Inc. highlights their 2 Part Video Series on How to Lower Proteinuria in CKD Patients, focusing on dietary changes.

WOOD-RIDGE , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy kidneys are essential for maintaining overall health and wellness. However, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a growing concern affecting millions of people worldwide. One of the common complications of CKD is proteinuria, which is the presence of excessive amounts of protein in the urine. If left unmanaged, proteinuria can lead to further damage to the kidneys and other organs. To help people with CKD manage their proteinuria, Healthy Kidney Inc. has developed a 2 Part Video Series on How to Lower Proteinuria in CKD Patients. This press release will provide an overview of the series, which focuses on the role of diet in reducing proteinuria and improving kidney health.

Proteinuria is a common complication of CKD that can have significant negative effects on a patient's health. It occurs when the kidneys are not functioning properly and allow protein to leak into the urine. Normally, healthy kidneys filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood, but when the kidneys are damaged, they may not be able to properly filter out excess protein, leading to proteinuria. Proteinuria can cause a range of symptoms, including fatigue, swelling, and reduced urine output. If left unmanaged, it can lead to further kidney damage and may increase the risk of other health problems such as heart disease. People with CKD are at an increased risk of developing proteinuria due to the underlying damage to the kidneys. Therefore, it is essential to take steps to manage proteinuria to prevent further damage to the kidneys and maintain overall health.

One of the most effective ways to manage proteinuria in CKD patients is through dietary changes. By focusing on reducing protein intake and making healthy food choices, individuals with CKD can slow the progression of the disease and protect their kidney function. Firstly, it is recommended that individuals with CKD limit their protein intake to around 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. This can be achieved by reducing or avoiding high-protein foods such as meat, dairy products, and processed foods. Secondly, incorporating more plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils, and tofu can help meet protein needs while also providing fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

In addition to protein, it is important for individuals with CKD to watch their intake of sodium and potassium. High levels of these minerals can worsen kidney function and lead to fluid retention and high blood pressure. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables and limiting processed foods and added salt can help manage these mineral levels. Finally, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is also important for kidney health. Drinking enough fluids can help flush out waste products from the body and keep the kidneys functioning properly. Overall, making these dietary changes can be challenging but it is crucial for managing proteinuria and protecting kidney function in CKD patients. It is important to work with a healthcare professional to develop a personalized nutrition plan that meets individual needs and health goals.

Managing proteinuria and CKD can be difficult, and it is necessary to seek professional guidance to ensure that you are taking the right steps to manage your condition. A healthcare professional, such as a nephrologist or a registered dietitian, can provide personalized recommendations based on your individual health needs. A nephrologist can help to diagnose and monitor CKD, provide guidance on medication management, and monitor kidney function. They can also help to identify the underlying cause of proteinuria and recommend appropriate treatment.

A registered dietitian can provide guidance on making dietary changes to manage proteinuria and CKD. They can help to create a meal plan that is tailored to your individual health needs, taking into account any other dietary restrictions or health conditions you may have. It is important to work closely with a healthcare professional to ensure that you are managing your condition effectively and minimizing the risk of further kidney damage. Healthy Kidney Inc.'s 2 Part Video Series on How to Lower Proteinuria in CKD Patients provides valuable information on managing proteinuria, but it is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Healthy Kidney Inc.'s 2 Part Video Series on How to Lower Proteinuria in CKD Patients provides valuable information on making dietary changes to manage proteinuria. By focusing on reducing protein intake and making healthy food choices, individuals with CKD can slow the progression of the disease and protect their kidney function. However, it is important to seek professional guidance to ensure that you are managing your condition effectively and safely. A nephrologist or a registered dietitian can provide personalized recommendations based on your individual health needs.





