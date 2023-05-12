Whelen Engineering and Team Fox Racing for a Cure Announce Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Giveaway
Cup Car to Be Unveiled at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California on May 12, 2023
I am especially proud to bring this project to fruition and raise money for the important research that needs to be done to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.”MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering and Flis Performance are teaming up to raise money for Parkinson’s research by giving away a Mazda MX-5 Cup Car valued at $100,000! All proceeds raised will be donated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Race fans and supporters who make a minimum donation of $25 through https://racingforacure.giving/ will be entered to win a fully built race car specifically designed for the Mazda MX-5 Cup series and built by Flis Performance.
— Sonny Whelen, Owner and Executive Vice-President, Whelen Engineering
This exciting initiative was developed by Sonny Whelen, owner and Executive Vice-President of Whelen Engineering, to help The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease, a cause he cares about deeply. “I have been a passionate supporter of The Michael J. Fox Foundation and their mission to find a cure for Parkinson’s for many years,” he said. “I am especially proud to bring this project to fruition and raise money for the important research that needs to be done to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.”
More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. In the United States, approximately 90,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone, and there is no known cure (See https://www.parkinson.org/understanding-parkinsons/statistics). Every penny donated through this fundraiser goes straight to The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s high-impact research programs to help speed a cure for Parkinson's disease.
The official unveiling of the Whelen, Flis Performance, and Team Fox edition Mazda MX-5 Cup Car will take place on Friday, May 12th, 2023, at 11:30 AM (PST), at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The media and fans will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of this fully built Mazda MX-5 Cup Race Car on Victory Lane. The deadline for participating in the giveaway is January 28, 2024 at the Rolex 24.
About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research:
As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure.
About Whelen:
Whelen Engineering—a global leader in the emergency warning industry—has been manufacturing in America since 1952, proudly marking its 70th anniversary in 2022. Whelen designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive, Aviation, and Mass Notification industries worldwide. The company has a long history of supporting motorsports, both as a sponsor and as a provider of safety lighting for the track.
About Flis Performance:
Flis Performance, owned by brothers Troy and Todd Flis, is a Daytona Beach-based company that has been involved in various levels of racing. Flis Performance is the exclusive manufacturer of all of the cars for the Mazda MX-5 Cup series, and the company's attention to detail ensures that every car is built identically, keeping competition close and costs in line.
About the Mazda MX-5 Cup Car:
The Mazda MX-5 Cup car, valued at $100,000, is a fully built race car specifically designed for the Mazda MX-5 Cup series. The car features a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers 181 horsepower and is paired with a SADEV sequential transmission. Over 250 race car-specific parts are added to the car to enhance its handling, endurance, safety, and power. The Team Fox edition Mazda MX-5 Cup car is customized to stand out with its unique design, including a custom painted roll cage and special livery that highlights the partnership between Whelen, Team Fox, and Flis Performance.
Marketing Department
Whelen Engineering
email us here
+1 860-526-9504
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok