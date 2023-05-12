Whelen Engineering and Team Fox Racing for a Cure Announce Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Giveaway

Mazda MX-5 Cup Car valued at $100,000 Visit RacingForACure.Giving to make a donation and be entered to win. Front view of Mazda MX-5 Cup Car

Cup Car to Be Unveiled at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California on May 12, 2023

I am especially proud to bring this project to fruition and raise money for the important research that needs to be done to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.” — Sonny Whelen, Owner and Executive Vice-President, Whelen Engineering