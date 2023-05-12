Hospital Bed Company Virginia Providing Durable New and Used Refurbished Medical Beds to Virginia and Maryland
A Virginia based durable medical equipment company is providing new and used refurbished reconditioned medical beds to home care, long term care and SIM labs.
Finding a used refurbished hospital bed model for home care and for patients who are immobile or at risk of getting a bed sore in Virginia is challenging. USA Med Bed provides beds to these people ”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Durable medical equipment companies in Virginia offer a wide variety of hospital beds and hospital bed models for home care and home use, long term care, hospitals and post acute care. One Virginia based company "USA Med Bed, LLC" offers a wide variety of hospital grade medical beds from Hill Rom and Stryker for patients that need a higher level of patient care at home. These full electric beds are the same models used in hospitals and include both foam mattress and air mattress bed models which are designed to treat and prevent bed sores and pressure wounds. These used refurbished hospital beds include warranty and save Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina residents up to seventy precent on what many of these beds cost new.
When hospital beds come out of hospitals very few medical and durable medical equipment companies want to deal with them. Most hospital beds are at least five hundred pounds and they need to be stacked and packed in semi trucks all over the United States and then shipped back to a central warehouse where the unloading process takes place and then refurbishment. Refurbishing or reconditioning Hill Rom and Stryker hospital beds require a specialist to be able to provide maintenance and this process and the amount of logistics required excludes most medical companies from wanting to enter this market. Top selling hospital bed models include the Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2, Hill Rom P3200 Versacare and the Hill Rom P7500 Progressa bed. All bed models are acute care and ICU care beds used in hospitals and made available to home care patients with mobility issues, Parkinsons, ALS, MS, paraplegic, quadriplegic and other similar health issues.
USA Med Bed, LLC gets calls from hospitals all over the United States including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. These calls require the company to send out staff and many times spend days at hospitals collecting medical beds as new beds are exchanged out inside. This can be a lengthy process for logistics and labor but it does help patients in home care, long term care, nursing schools and hospitals with quality durable hospital beds that still have a lot of life and are provide a higher level of patient care.
"Many home care patients get a semi electric medical bed from insurance which is not adequate for the type of care they need and when they reach out to durable medical equipment providers they find the same quality beds. Durable medical equipment companies in general only want to sell light beds that can disassemble and come in a box and those are not much better," said USA Med Bed President Sean Callahan. "We have found over the last ten years that the need for hospital grade beds and used refurbished Hill Rom and Stryker beds continues to grow and many families want their loved ones at home. Having a comfortable full electric medical bed and in some cases a wound care air support system is essential to take care of these patients and most companies are not willing to do the work to stock and carry these beds. Our company provides the highest quality hospital beds used in hospitals around the United States and delivers and ships them all over the world", he concluded.
The used refurbished hospital bed company in Virginia is based out of Richmond and according to the company beds are shipped all over the United States with another branch in Cincinnati Ohio and San Diego California. The hospital bed models in Virginia include beds with a chair position, Trendelenburg and Reverse Trendelenburg features which are rarely included in home care or beds provided by insurance carriers. The chair position is one of the key features a bed can have to keep the person comfortable and assist with eating in bed and enhanced circulation. Trendelenburg is a feature used many times for cardiac related patients and Reverse Trendelenburg assists with gout, swelling of the feet and other similar conditions.
For residents in Northern Virginia, Richmond, Virginia Beach, Maryland, Washington DC, Ohio, Pennsylvania and other east coast locations looking for a used refurbished hospital bed contact USA Med Bed, LLC at 540-327-7376 or visit their website at https://www.1hospitalbeds.com
