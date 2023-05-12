Growing Fashion Retailer Dry Goods to Open 11 New Locations in 2023

Company Continues National Expansion; Will Open First Stores in Alabama, Arkansas and New York

Dry Goods announced today plans to open 11 additional locations in 2023, including the retailer's first stores in Alabama, Arkansas and New York. These new locations are part of the boutique's nationwide growth plans to invite more shoppers to enjoy the latest in young, feminine and contemporary fashion.

Today's announcement will expand Dry Goods' footprint to 81 locations – once opened – across the country. For the first time, customers will experience the unique merchandise offered by this fresh and flourishing brand at:

The Avenue (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Bridge Street Town Center (Huntsville, Ala.)

Columbiana Centre (Columbia, S.C.)

Crossgates Mall (Albany, N.Y.)

Destiny USA (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Eastview Mall (Victor, N.Y.)

Hamilton Town Center (Noblesville, Ind.)

Liberty Center (Liberty Township, Ohio)

Pinnacle Hills Promenade (Rogers, Ark.)

Towne East Square (Wichita, Kan.)

Walden Galleria (Buffalo, N.Y.)

"We are excited by the success of Dry Goods as we continue to expand our footprint and introduce the brand to new fashion forward shoppers seeking the latest on-trend clothing and accessories," said Melody Wright, chief operating officer of Von Maur, the parent company of Dry Goods. "Our ever-changing mix offers new, fresh takes that allow our shoppers to create their own individual look at a reasonable price. Whether customers need the perfect outfit for the weekend's party or the coming summer festival season, Dry Goods has all the latest fashion trends."

Situated in a small, rented storefront in downtown Davenport, Iowa, the first Von Maur Dry Goods store was founded back in 1872. While the Von Maur department store exploded in popularity, in 2010 Von Maur returned to its roots by opening the first Dry Goods store in Aurora, Illinois.

"The Dry Goods brand was created to bring our tradition of customer service to a new generation of younger, fashion-forward customers," said Lindsay Caltagirone, vice president of stores for Dry Goods.

For those interested in making fashion a career, Dry Goods offers a fun and fast paced work environment where people can start and develop their career with like-minded fashionistas. Growth potential is unlimited with a career at Dry Goods as it continues to expand to new cities and reach more customers. For more information on how to start a career in the fashion industry, visit careers-drygoods.icims.com.

For additional information and a full list of locations, visit www.drygoodsusa.com.

About Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store, opened its first location in 2010 in Aurora, Ill. The Company currently operates 71 stores in 19 states in addition to an online business at drygoodsusa.com. The Company is known for offering an interest free credit card and the latest in junior contemporary women's fashion. At Dry Goods, customers can find a great selection of apparel, accessories, shoes and giftable items that cater to a fashion driven customer. The ever-changing assortment will always offer something new to help complete your look. For more information, please visit www.drygoodsusa.com.

