Join the Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day Community Bring Awareness to the Trauma of Betrayal

Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day will take place on May 31, 2023. Speak Up and Speak Out against infidelity! Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day is a day dedicated to supporting individuals and families that are impacted by the trauma of betrayal. In a world that glamorizes lies, cheating, and deceit… In a world where music and movies refer to cheating as notable behavior… In a world where there is a dating site that promotes having an affair, we must take a stand!

You can join me in bringing awareness by wearing yellow and as you flaunt your yellow if someone happens to ask about your attire, feel free to share the unedited truth about infidelity.

You can also participate by posting an inspiring message on the Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day Facebook page or share your story of infidelity and healing to help others that are struggling to see the light.

If you have someone in your life that you know is having a hard time coping with the pain of infidelity, send a “thinking of you card” or give them a call.

For the quick planners at heart, paint your town yellow and host a small event in honor of Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day.

My Story, Your Story, Our Story: Would you like to share your story of Infidelity? Join me on May 31, 2023, at 7:00pm EST. This will be a time to connect, support, and inspire others through your story of infidelity and healing. You can register at www.InfidelityHurtsAwarenessDay.org.

About Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day:

Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day is an organization that is focused on bringing awareness to the topic of infidelity and painful and agonizing impact it could have on individuals and families. It supports affected individuals by providing hope, inspiration and encouragement to live beyond the trauma of betrayal.

