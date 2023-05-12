Submit Release
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

LASALLE, QC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") GDI announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2023 were elected as directors of GDI at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2023. A report of voting results listing, among other things, the voting results for the election of GDI's nominees was filed on SEDAR concurrently and at the same date of this press release and is accessible by visiting www.sedar.com.

According to the proxies received, each of the following 8 proposed nominees was elected with the following results:

Name of Nominee

FOR

WITHHELD

David G. Samuel

89.79 %

10.21 %

Claude Bigras

99.71 %

0.29 %

Suzanne Blanchet

96.88 %

3.12 %

Michael Boychuk

98.16 %

1.84 %

Robert J. McGuire

100.00 %

0.00 %

Anne Ristic

89.49 %

10.51 %

Richard G. Roy

96.75 %

3.25 %

Carl Youngman

96.43 %

3.57 %

 

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange GDI. Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/12/c6432.html

