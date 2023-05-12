Global Satellite Ground Station Market Report 2023: Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), frequency, Orbit, End User (Defense, Government, Commercial), Solution and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Satellite Ground Station market is projected to grow from USD 61.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 115.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period.

Increased Deployment of satellites ground stations for serving Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) users is driving the market.

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Orbit, the Low Earth Orbit segment of the Satellite Ground Station market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Ground stations most often employ the VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) bands for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit at heights of up to 2,000 KM above the Earth's surface. These bands provide fast data rates and are ideal for LEO satellite communication. They are, however, susceptible to interference from other sources, such as terrestrial radio transmissions.

The C-band segment is projected to dominate the Satellite Ground Station market by frequency

Based on Frequency, the C band segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Due to its ability to pass through clouds, rain, and vegetation, the C-band frequency is frequently employed in satellite communication and is therefore perfect for applications requiring dependable data transfer in inclement weather.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The Satellite Ground Station market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry. The country is also home to some of the world's leading Satellite Ground Station manufacturers and operators. The market is expected to expand owning to the demand for satellite -based services such as communications, remote sensing and navigation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Satellite-Based Services

Need for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics

Technological Advancements in Satellite Ground Stations

Increased Use in Remote Sensing Applications

Developments in Space Technologies

Restraints

Absence of Unified Regulations and Government Policies

Difficulty in Raising Funds for Satellite Ground Station Construction and Operation by Commercial Operators

Opportunities

5G and Networking

Growth of Small Satellite Market

Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies

Challenges

Bandwidth Constraint

Criticality of Electronic Information Security

Issues Related to Telemetry, Tracking, and Command

Rising Cost of Constructing and Operating Satellite Ground Stations

Challenges Associated with Deployment of New Technologies in Satellite Ground Stations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Equipment

7.2.1 Increased Operational Efficiency

7.2.2 Antenna Systems

7.2.2.1 High Demand for Satellite Communication Services

7.2.3 RF Systems

7.2.3.1 Preference for Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

7.2.3.2 Transmit RF Systems

7.2.3.3 Receiver RF Systems

7.2.4 Data Processing Units

7.2.4.1 Increased Efficiency of Data Processing

7.2.4.2 Mission Data Recoveries

7.2.4.3 Data User Interfaces

7.2.4.4 Station Control Centers

7.2.4.5 System Clocks

7.2.5 Telemetry, Tracking, and Command

7.2.5.1 Need for Effective Communication Between Satellites and Ground Stations

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Improved Ground Station Optimization

7.3.2 Satellite Ground Station Development Software

7.3.2.1 Assists in Optimizing Ground Station Operations

7.3.3 Satellite Ground Station Maintenance Software

7.3.3.1 Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities Help Reduce Downtime

7.4 Ground Station as a Service

7.4.1 Optimized Cost and Operational Efficacy

Figure 33 Gsaas Users, 2018-2028

8 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed

8.2.1 Need for Handling Data from Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Satellites

8.3 Portable

8.3.1 Effective Utilization in High-Speed Data Transfer and Remote Sensing

8.3.2 Hand-Held

8.3.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Security

8.3.3 Bag-Mounted

8.3.3.1 Used for Quick Data Transfer and Communication

8.4 Mobile

8.4.1 Easy Deployment and Enhanced Connectivity

8.4.2 Vehicle-Mounted

8.4.2.1 Used for Communication in Adverse Environment

8.4.2.2 Ground Vehicles

8.4.2.3 Ships

8.4.2.4 Aircraft

8.4.2.5 Unmanned Vehicles

8.4.3 Trailer-Mounted

8.4.3.1 Used for Broadcasting Events

9 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Navigation

9.2.1 High Demand for Mapping and Navigation Satellites

9.3 Earth Observation

9.3.1 Advancements in Geospatial Imagery Analytics with Introduction of Ai and Big Data Analytics

9.4 Communication

9.4.1 Development of 5G and New Hardware Systems

9.5 Space Research

9.5.1 Need for Low-Cost Satellites to Explore Earth and Conduct Space Research

9.6 Other Functions

10 Satellite Ground Station Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Defense

10.2.1 Wide-Scale Adoption for Monitoring Borders and Critical Infrastructure

10.2.2 Air Force

10.2.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Reconnaissance

10.2.3 Army

10.2.3.1 Used for Communication Between Military Units and Command Centers

10.2.4 Navy

10.2.4.1 Used for Communication Between Navy Ships and Command Centers

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Effective Usage in Weather Monitoring and Disaster Relief

10.3.2 Homeland Security

10.3.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations

10.3.2.2 Law Enforcement

10.3.2.3 Special Task Forces

10.3.3 Research Centers

10.3.3.1 Facilitates Data Transfer and Communication for Research Purposes

10.4 Commercial

10.4.1 Lucrative Opportunities for Commercial Earth Observation and Communication Satcom Users

11 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Frequency

11.1 Introduction

11.2 X-Band

11.2.1 Used to Provide High-Throughput Communication from Spacecraft to Ground Stations

11.3 C-Band

11.3.1 Used for Navigation Purposes

11.4 S-Band

11.4.1 Used for Space Operations

11.5 K-Band

11.5.1 Used for Border Surveillance & Scientific Operations

11.6 Uhf/Vhf/Hf-Band

11.6.1 Used for Small Satellite Communication

11.7 Other Frequency Bands

12 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Orbit

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Low Earth Orbit (Leo)

12.2.1 Extensive Deployment in Communications Satellites

12.3 Medium Earth Orbit (Meo)

12.3.1 Increased Number of Satellite Navigation Systems

12.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit (Geo)

12.4.1 Used to Enhance Connectivity

13 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

