Thought Leader, Jerry Rothkoff: Six Factors Transforming Elder Care Over The Next Decade
The Future of Elder Care Is Undergoing An Extraordinary Transformation Driven By The Baby Boomer Population & Technology
The future of elder care is transforming, and its institutions must dispassionately challenge their status quo & view themselves from a new perspective, so that innovation & resiliency can occur.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the number of people over 65 years old will grow to make up about 20% of the U.S. population by 2030 (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/dramatic-changes-us-aging-highlighted-new-census-nih-report). The number of skilled care beds is also expected to grow by about 50% over these years, but not by nearly enough to accommodate the population growth in this demographic.
— Jerry Rothkoff, Esq. - Rothkoff Elder Care Law
Jerry Rothkoff, founding partner Rothkoff Elder Law, said, "Like never before, the elder population explosion will drive innovation and transformation in every aspect of elder care." Rothkoff is a pioneer and visionary in the field of elder care. His practice is an innovative collaborative of legal, social and governmental expertise designed to support and advocate for the planning and care challenges of elders and their families.
Rothkoff identifies six key factors that will influence elder care over the next decade:
1) Americans are living longer, putting more pressure on elder care resources and the current models for care.
The elder care paradigm and the infrastructure that supports it will need to be reimagined to be able to sustain both active elders, as well as those
requiring varying degrees of skilled or assisted care.
2) Inflation combined with the current investment climate have negatively impacted the resources of seniors and their families.
Even for people who have saved for their retirement, the gross value of their resources has diminished and will continue to remain low throughout the decade, making it more difficult to afford care. Increasing costs at facilities will further make sustaining a proper level of care less affordable.
3) Government elder care support and influence continues to grow.
Government financial support for growing elder care and infrastructure will help elders handle some of the challenges they face. However, the addition of oversight and regulations may stifle the independence and innovation needed to transform the field.
4) There will continue to be a growing shortage of trained, skilled elder care workers.
Even with government support, there likely will be fewer care givers per elder to be able to administer the proper care.
5) AgeTech technology is fast-growing and offers the potential to provide solutions.
Gerontechnology may be the shining light that provides and even enhances the quality of elder care available. AgeTech has great potential to empower, "age in place" strategies which are preferrable for most seniors. AgeTech can also provide solutions to the cost and personnel shortage challenges.
6) New views on aging will broaden individual time lines for life care planning strategies.
As the Baby Boomer generation ages, it shuns concepts such as retirement and nursing homes. Instead of waiting for a calamity to cause action, as many do today, they are more likely to be proactive in creating a life care plan for the entire spectrum of elder living.
Rothkoff said, "The future of elder care is transforming. The field and its institutions must be able to dispassionately challenge their status quo and
view themselves from a new perspective, and with brutal honesty, so that innovation and resiliency can occur."
---------
About Jerry Rothkoff, Esq. and Rothkoff Elder Law
Jerry Rothkoff, Esq. is the Principal of Rothkoff Law Group, where he dedicates his practice to serving clients in the areas of elder law, life care
planning, asset protection, veterans benefits, estate planning, and long-term care advocacy.
Jerry Rothkoff continues to be an outspoken advocate for the rights of the elderly and disabled. He is the former President of both the Life Care
Planning Law Firms Association (LCPLFA) and the New Jersey Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is also the past Chair of the New Jersey Bar Association Elder and Disability Law Section. He is a past recipient of the Alzheimer's Association Kaleidoscope Award for
excellence in community involvement and philanthropy.
Jerry Rothkoff is a 1986 graduate of Syracuse University. He obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1993 from the Widener University School of Law.
The Rothkoff Law Group one of the. preeminent elder care law firms in the United States specializing in protecting the assets and coordinating
long-term care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families.
Email: info@rothkofflaw.com
Phone: 877-475-1101
Website: rothkofflaw.com
Linkedln: /company/rothkofflawgroup Twitter: @rothkofflaw @jerryrothkoff
###
Leo Levinson
GroupLevinson Public Relations
+1 215-545-4600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn