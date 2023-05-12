FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN WAYNE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Wayne and Livingston counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Tuesday, May 16 in Marion, Saturday, May 20 in Mount Morris and Wednesday, May 24 in Dalton.

When: Tuesday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marion Elementary School, 1863 N Main Street, Marion

For more information, contact Caitlin Fitzgerald at (315) 946-5786 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Livingston County Campus, 3 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris

For more information, contact CCE Livingston Traffic Safety Program at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected].

When: Wednesday, May 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Keshequa Central School - Primary School, 1716 Church Street, Dalton

For more information, contact CCE Livingston Traffic Safety Program at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

