INSOFT AND HURST ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ORTHOFI FOR FLEXIBLE ORTHODONTIC FINANCING OPTIONS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics is pleased to announce its new partnership with OrthoFi as another way to offer affordable orthodontic treatment to Pinellas and Seminole County families.
OrthoFi’s open-choice flexible financing options allow new patients to create an orthodontic payment plan that works for their budget. The platform also allows new patients to use their insurance coverage and aids in financing treatments not covered by insurance.
As a leading orthodontic practice in Saint Petersburg and Seminole, FL, Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics is dedicated to providing high-quality orthodontic care and exceptional patient experience. The practice offers Damon™ self-ligating braces, Invisalign® clear aligners, two-phase orthodontic treatment, and many more treatment options for patients of all ages. The new partnership with OrthoFi allows the practice to expand its reach by offering affordable orthodontic treatments for all families in their communities.
In addition to their new partnership with OrthoFi, Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics also offers financing through CareCredit and complimentary orthodontic exams for all new patients (a value of up to $250).
About Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics
Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics provides highly-personalized orthodontic care for kids, teens, and adults in Seminole and St. Pete. Their team of experienced orthodontists and staff take the time to get to know each patient and offer modern treatment options that fit every lifestyle. To learn more about how this practice is creating healthy smiles in their communities, visit www.braceinfo.com/.
About OrthoFi
OrthoFi is a marketing and software company that partners with orthodontists to provide end-to-end software solutions to increase efficiency and practice workflow. Their services include patient acquisition, revenue cycle management, and data and analytics. To learn more about OrthoFi, visit www.orthofi.com.
Insoft and Hurst Orthodontics
