Attorney Appointed Tuscarawas County Judge

Attorney James Ong will begin his judgeship on May 29.

Attorney James Ong will begin his judgeship on May 29.

Attorney James J. Ong was appointed as judge for Tuscarawas County Court.

Ong fills the seat formerly held by Judge Brad Hillyer who retired in January. The judge-designee will assume office on May 29, and must win election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

Ong is a partner at the law firm of Connolly, Hillyer, and Ong in Uhrichsville. He previously served as an acting judge for Tuscarawas County Court. He has also been the law director for Uhrichsville and the village solicitor for Dennison and Tuscarawas.

Ong received his law degree from the University of Akron School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Hiram College.