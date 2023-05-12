TWELVE HARLEM LINK STUDENTS ADMITTED TO COMPETITIVE PROGRAMS: News Comes as School Receives Five-Year Charter Renewal
The report highlights Harlem Link’s performance, which consistently exceeds district-peer standards in ELA, mathematics, and science.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve 2nd grade students from Harlem Link Charter School have been admitted to competitive enrichment programs. Ten students auditioned and were admitted to Ballet Tech, a school that combines a rigorous dance education with high academic standards. Annually, over 30,000 elementary students audition for 500 spots at Ballet Tech. Two more students received scholarships to Summer on the Hill at Horace Mann, a year-round academic enrichment program that requires a six-year commitment.
The news comes as the SUNY Charter Schools Institute renews Harlem Link's charter for five years, according to a 38-page renewal-recommendation report.
The report highlights Harlem Link’s performance, which consistently exceeds district-peer standards in ELA, mathematics, and science, as well as the school’s fiscal soundness and satisfaction of both families and staff.
"We are so proud of each one of our students and thrilled to receive this renewal. It's a testament to Harlem Link's hard work, dedication to education and commitment to its students, families, and staff," said Aviva Buechler, one of Harlem Link's co-principals.
As part of the review process, the Institute observed and analyzed all aspects of Harlem Link’s program and noted evidence of strong classroom culture and collaboration of staff members. The report also notes that the NYC Department of Education conducted a Harlem Link family survey, which received a 97% response rate, with 93% of respondents expressing overall satisfaction with the school.
"We're excited to build on our successes and proactively plan for the needs of our families and students," said Dan Steinberg, one of Harlem Link's co-principals. "Moving forward, our focus is on strengthening and expanding our programs."
One of those programs, Start to Finish, helps alumni go on to attend competitive and academically rigorous middle schools, with 99% of students getting into their top three middle school choices and 86% of alumni graduating high school in four years. Start to Finish also connects students to opportunities outside of Harlem Link, including programs like Summer on the Hill.
Harlem Link will continue to offer its free after school program, After All, which partners closely with a network of aftercare providers, workforce programs, and community centers to ensure enrolled families have the option of safe, childcare into the evenings. Through the program, students not only receive homework help, snack and recreation, they participate in STEM, Junior Chef and other advanced learning activities.
In response to community demand, Harlem Link will launch a 12:1 classroom for the 2023-2024 school year, which will provide intensive support to students who are recommended for special education services in a smaller classroom setting, with a maximum 12 to 1 student to teacher ratio.
Harlem Link is a free, public charter school that offers bus service within Manhattan as well as Metro cards for students.
