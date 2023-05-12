Startup Investability Workshop: Empowering Founders to Secure Investments in Today's Challenging Economy
We invite founders to join us in this event and learn how to improve their startup's investability, appeal to investors, and build trust. It's time to secure the future of your startup.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EntrepreneursRx, a unique startup advocacy group’s Investability Workshop, will take place on May 20, 2023, and is open for registration.
This transformational mentoring experience will help startups and early-stage businesses secure investments more efficiently in these challenging economic times. The free 3-hour Investability Workshop is ideal for startups looking to raise funds, early-stage businesses seeking investments, business leaders approaching investors or financial institutions for support, and anyone striving to achieve investability.
The event aims to guide participants through a proven systematic approach, the ERX 7-essential steps to Investability, that breaks down barriers and miscommunications between entrepreneurs and investors.
Event Registrations are now open: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/601808664917/
Participants will learn:
- What investors think and need from startups
- How to create an engaging pitch deck
- How to become attractive to investors
- How to effectively communicate with potential investors
- How to gain investor confidence
- How to connect with the right investors
- How to avoid scaring off potential investors
- How to steer clear of fatal mistakes made by most startups.
A.J. Mirabedini, the founder of EntrepreneursRx, Angel investor, and Business Mentor, said: "In today's economy, raising investments has become increasingly challenging for startups. The Investability Workshop is designed to address these challenges head-on by providing practical, real-life advice from investors, fund managers, and entrepreneurs who help startups navigate the investment landscape."
Mirabedini added: "We invite founders to join us in this must-attend event and learn how to improve their startup's investability, appeal to investors, and build trust. It's time to stop the investment madness and secure the future of your startup."
The Investability Workshop features an impressive lineup of speakers, including:
A.J. Mirabedini, the founder of EntrepreneursRx, Angel investor, and Business Mentor
T.J. Cook, Fund Manager, Ingenuity Venture Fund
Mark November, Investor, Board Member, Founder, Accelerator, Mentor, Family Office, Venture Starters
Paul Claxton, Venture Capitalist, Serial Entrepreneur, U.S. Marine, StartupROI
Drew Tulchin, President, New Mexico Angels
In today's rapidly changing and competitive business landscape, attending the Investability Workshop has never been more urgent or essential. As startups and early-stage businesses face increasingly complex challenges in securing investments, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights and practical strategies directly from experienced investors, fund managers, and entrepreneurs.
By participating in this event, founders can learn to avoid common pitfalls, enhance their startup's investability, and drastically improve their chances of securing the vital funding needed for growth and success.
To register for the Investability Workshop and gain access to invaluable information and strategies for securing investments, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/601808664917/
Learn more about the event here: https://go.entrepreneursrx.com/workshop
