Book Tells "Why the Clergy Lied" about LGBTQ People and Gender Issues
New Release: Why the Clergy Lied: A Journalist's Academic Report on LGBTQ and Christianity
This book calls for self-absolution for any who may have bought into the guilt imposed by centuries of deception and obfuscation by religious leaders in their interpretation of the Bible and morality.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author D.L. Day has announced the release of one of the most comprehensive examinations to date of the relationship between Christian churches and LGBTQ+ persons.
— D.L. Day
Heavily substantiated with reference to hundreds of academic writings, Why The Clergy Lied: A Journalist’s Academic Report on LGBTQ+ and Christianity brings together critical commentary on the deceptions driving religious oppression of LGBTQ+ people through a significant part of church history.
This book gives a comprehensive journalist’s report on how and why multitudes of members are abandoning the Christian Church and asserts that only a more believable, equitable and charitable view of Christian dogma may reverse the trend.
Day introduces the unique concept that asking whether the Bible “condemns homosexuality” is the wrong question for the LGBTQ+ Christian. He adds, “Taken out of context, the Bible can be read to condemn almost anything.” The book explains why LGBTQ+ people are singled out for special attack by inequitable Bible proof texting and explains that common practice has been interpreting scripture in a blatantly unequal way.
Promoted as being “Like A Graduate Course in Christian Queerdom” and a “Handbook for Liberation,” the writing is an exposeˊ of the clandestine effort by church leaders to obscure the historical truths and controversial origins of Christianity. The writing reports on the attack on LGBTQ people on several fronts:
Power
• A detailed historical review of the use of allegations of “Sodomy” to control and grow churches
• How a French King stole The Church and used torture for "Sodomy" to enrich his kingdom
• How some modern churches use homophobia and sexism to generate income
Condemnation
• Examination of the art of church marketing through condemnation and persecution
• A look at international evangelical influence to criminalize LGBTQ identity
Money
• Reports on the “abundance” gospel and money influence in Christianity
• A shocking exposeˊwith examples of how Christian Dominionists form international coalitions to take over governments and vanquish LGBTQ people and other denominations, while openly declaring a goal of world domination
Manipulation
• Extensive examination of scapegoating and gaslighting of LGBTQ people through biased and stilted use of scripture
• Candid exploration of the true origins of doctrine
In a thoroughly new approach, this book written by a journalist takes a step back from the usual scriptural defensiveness to add a different religious and societal perspective. It provides a basis for both a deconstruction and reconstruction of the reader’s Christian thought.
Drawing concepts from historical study, feminism, liberation theology and psychology, the book provides one of the most comprehensive reports to be found on the Christian church response to massive paradigm shifts in the understanding of gender and masculinity. Pointing to The Church’s patriarchal foundations, the writer suggests there is little reason to wonder why it would respond negatively to challenges to traditional gender norms.
From Catholics, to Pentecostals, United Methodists, Latter Day Saints and predominately Black congregations, the writing examines how many specific church groups today are responding to LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Numerous books have been written about how churches have misinterpreted scripture to condemn LGBTQ+ people. No book that we know of previously has explored why this was done. The book is now available for purchase.
D. L. Day is a former pastor and a retired investigative journalist. His combination of experience and formal training in ministry, theology, gender studies and journalism make him uniquely qualified to write on the topic of LGBTQ and religion.
An Accomplished reporter and writer, Day has won numerous awards for investigative journalism and conducted academic studies and writing on the impacts of fear messaging in politics.
Day is also author of the book Diamonds and Devils: A Preacher's Kid's Gay Tale.
D. L. Day
Cortexias Publishng
+1 512-621-7955
email us here