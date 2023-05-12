Lebedieva’s charitable foundation donated wood burning camp stoves to the de-occupied villages of the Kherson region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alona Lebedieva’s charitable foundation “Aurum” handed over a batch of camp stoves to the Myliv community of the Beryslav district in the Kherson region, which was de-occupied last fall and which is currently under constant shelling.
“Many people found themselves in difficult living conditions, there is no electricity and gas supply in the community, and some of the houses are badly damaged – the roof is destroyed, the doors and windows are damaged. This is very painful to comprehend. I believe it is our duty to help them at least somehow", – said Director of the Aurum Charitable Foundation Regina Popova. – To help with the camp stoves is to secure the most important factor in ensuring the livelihood of the population that remained to live in the territory of the community, in fact, under constant shelling. I would like also to thank the volunteer community "Synergy of Victory", which helped with many organizational and logistical issues of the delivery of our camp stoves to those in need“.
The Myliv community, which is located on the right bank of the Kakhovsky Reservoir, has 10 settlements: Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Yar, Sukhanovo, Novokaiiry, Respublikanets, Nova Kamianka, Novohryhorivka. The community was occupied on March 9, 2022. The deoccupation of the villages happened in November 2022.
It should be mentioned that the Alona Lebedieva Foundation started making wood burning camp stoves last fall from the scrap metal left from the production at Aurum Group’s industrial enterprises.
As it was previously reported, based on the results of work in 2022, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Foundation sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recently, the “Aurum” Foundation handed 9 cars over to the front.
Press center
“Many people found themselves in difficult living conditions, there is no electricity and gas supply in the community, and some of the houses are badly damaged – the roof is destroyed, the doors and windows are damaged. This is very painful to comprehend. I believe it is our duty to help them at least somehow", – said Director of the Aurum Charitable Foundation Regina Popova. – To help with the camp stoves is to secure the most important factor in ensuring the livelihood of the population that remained to live in the territory of the community, in fact, under constant shelling. I would like also to thank the volunteer community "Synergy of Victory", which helped with many organizational and logistical issues of the delivery of our camp stoves to those in need“.
The Myliv community, which is located on the right bank of the Kakhovsky Reservoir, has 10 settlements: Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Yar, Sukhanovo, Novokaiiry, Respublikanets, Nova Kamianka, Novohryhorivka. The community was occupied on March 9, 2022. The deoccupation of the villages happened in November 2022.
It should be mentioned that the Alona Lebedieva Foundation started making wood burning camp stoves last fall from the scrap metal left from the production at Aurum Group’s industrial enterprises.
As it was previously reported, based on the results of work in 2022, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Foundation sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recently, the “Aurum” Foundation handed 9 cars over to the front.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other