Help plan the future of Big Bend Wildlife Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present draft materials for the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area’s upcoming 10-year management plan at a public hearing in Taylor County on June 7, 2023.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in the City Council Meeting Room, at 224 S Jefferson St., in Perry. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the management plan for the FWC-managed WMA.

Big Bend WMA encompasses approximately 73,600 acres in Taylor and Dixie counties, protecting one of the largest coastal hydric hammocks along the northern Gulf of Mexico. This WMA protects the watershed and water quality of drainages, tidal and freshwater creeks, and dozens of pristine springs. The marshes and hammocks also provide important habitat for wildlife including wood storks and eastern black rails. Big Bend WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation, including primitive camping for sea kayakers, hunting, fishing, kayaking, wildlife viewing, bird watching, hiking, biking and horseback riding.

“Big Bend WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Cedar Spirk, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, go to the FWC Land Conservation and Planning webpage. Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the management plan for Big Bend WMA, call Cedar Spirk at 850-404-6132 or email Cedar.Spirk@MyFWC.com.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. For more information on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial Conservation” then “Management plans.”

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting should notify the agency at least 10 calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity or facility, or if you need more information, contact the FWC at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399, 850-488-6411

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240