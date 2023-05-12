"House Rich and Cash Poor? No More!" Book that helps homeowners and home buyers wins another award
Romana King is a 20-year business and personal finance journalist and the author of award-winning book, House Poor No More.
House Poor No More: Winner of the Excellence in Financial Journalism (EFJ) 2022 Book Award
WINNER! Real estate and personal finance book for homeowners and first-time buyers recently awarded Axiom Best Business Book Award!
A new book fills the desperate need for a new homebuyer’s manual.”VANCOUVER, WA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summing up almost two decades of knowledge from covering real estate and personal finance, author Romana King offers detailed insight and tips for homeowners and first-time home buyers in her new, award-winning book, House Poor No More: 9 Steps that Grow the Value of Your Home and Net Worth.
— Professor Murtaza Haider
Awarded Bronze in Real Estate for the Axiom Best Business Books Award, House Poor No More: 9 Steps that Grow the Value of Your Home and Net Worth offers readers an opportunity to learn how to:
*Proactively maintain your home
*Increase home value with smart renos
*Reduce monthly expenses
*Take advantage of debt
*Live life as a happy homeowner
The Canadian version of the book was launched in November 2021. The American version was launched in March 2023. Summing up the relevancy of the content, Professor and Interim Director of the School of Health Services Management at TO Metropolitan University, Murtaza Haider, declared:
This is the fourth award for House Poor No More: 9 Steps that Grow the Value of Your Home and Net Worth:
1. 2023 Bronze in Real Estate, Axiom Business Book Awards
2. Best 2022 Book Award, Excellence in Financial Journalism (EFJ) Award
3. Finalist, Best Adult Book 2022, Readers Choice Book Awards
4. 2022 Best Book Cover, Page Turner Awards
For almost 20 years. Romana King has worked as a financial journalist, covering everything from the global economic crisis and American housing collapse to the original dot-com tech-bubble burst to housing market trends across Canada and America. She was one of the first to write about the emergence of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and helped pioneer the personal finance discussion regarding homeownership as an asset (as well as a liability). She has covered home insurance, various property and casualty coverage issues, and the need for universal financial literacy education.
For more information on Romana King or to purchase the book, visit her site: www.romanaking.com.
Members of the media, bloggers who cover personal finance and money management, can obtain a free copy of the ebook by contacting Nikki Sullivan directly.
