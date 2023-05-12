Trison Tarps Paris Texas Location Now Offers UHMW Bed Liners for the Dump Trailer Industry

UHMW Bed Liner By Trison Tarps

Trison Tarps is pleased to provide Tarp Systems, Tarp System Parts, Tarps, and now Rockhard™ UHMW Bed Liners to Paris, Texas and surrounding area

PARIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at family-owned Trison Tarps is excited to announce that their Paris, Texas location now offers Rockhard™ UHMW Bed Liners and Installation.

Trison Tarps already has a proven track record of providing exceptional service and top-rated transportation necessities such as side roll tarp systems, cable systems and flip tarp systems and tarps.

Serving the trucking industry with quality products that reduce downtime, Trison Tarps offers trusted solutions for getting the job done.

Located at 3955 FM 137 in Paris, a mile south of the Kimberly Clark plant, Trison offers truck tarps, tarp systems and parts, or cargo control equipment.

The Trison Rockhard™ offering now includes HMW, UHMW, & Grey UHMW Bed liners for End Dump trailers and Dump Trucks.

Rockhard™ HMW is an affordable option offering great protection for your trailer, and suitable for sand, gravel, and some rock hauling applications.

Rockhard™ UHMW is 30-35% more of an investment, and considerably more durable than HMW. UHMW liners are ideal for high abrasive applications.

Rockhard™ Grey UHMW liners are suitable for hot asphalt haulers. With additives for high temperatures, this liner is durable for asphalt, as well as gravel, rock, and sand.

All liners are available in multiple thicknesses and widths up to 16 foot wide.

Installation is available at our Paris, Texas location; or, you can purchase a kit ready for installation shipped to a business address.

Trison Tarps LLC serves Paris, and the surrounding areas and beyond including Texarkana, Shreveport, Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and Houston.

The Trison Tarps Team is ready and available to assist in answering questions and providing the right products.

The Paris store is located at 3955 FM 137 Paris, Texas, 75460, and is open Monday-Thursday 7am-5pm and Friday 7am-12pm; and online anytime at https://trisontarps.com.

ABOUT TRISON TARPS

Trison Tarps LLC is a family-owned transportation company in the business since 2005; Trison offers steel tarps, lumber tarps, dump truck tarps, cargo equipment, chains and binders, side roll system parts, tarp system motors, HMW and UHMW bed liners, and more.