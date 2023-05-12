Energy Community: Ongoing procurements under Ukraine Energy Support Fund soon to reach €120 mln

The Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, reported that approximately €3.6 million of the funds transferred to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the first quarter of 2023 have already been spent on critical energy infrastructure repairs. The Fund has procured welding machines, circuit breakers, twelve current transformers and wires, among other essential items.

In addition, purchases worth €119.2 million are at advanced stages of the procedure, with items such as power transformers, vehicle lifts, circuit breakers, switches, disconnectors, surge arresters, batteries, mobile cranes, steam turbines, and excavators being considered for acquisition.

“These items will further strengthen the energy infrastructure in Ukraine and ensure its sustainability for years to come,” says a press release by the Energy Secretariat. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that the funds are allocated effectively and efficiently to support the energy sector in Ukraine.”

As manager of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Energy Community Secretariat cooperates with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy in identifying needs, verifying requests for support, and monitoring the procurement process.

