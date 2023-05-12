Submit Release
Acacia University has a new book release by Vice President - Dr. Bahrullah Safi

ARIZONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bahrullah Safi, Vice President of Acacia University, has added another achievement with the release of the book "Services Marketing" which he co-authored with professionals in the area.

Service marketing is simply defined as a phenomenon wherein a service or an intangible commodity is promoted and marketed among the target audience. Service sector plays an important role in the growth of the economy of a country. In this book, we tried to cover the different aspects of services and the marketing strategies.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the release of this book on Services Marketing" stated Dr. Bahrullah Safi, Vice President - International at Acacia University.

EMPYREAL publishing house released the book on January, 2023. The book is available for purchase at the following link:
https://www.empyrealpublishinghouse.com/saumyabrata-nath-services-marketing.php

