Jason Magbanua shares his visual storyteller journey - from a videographer to an influencer
We want to be able to create a stronghold for content creators and talents. In Jasons’ case, we ensure that from a business standpoint, he's getting paid and he's getting paid the right amount.”MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as a pioneer in redefining wedding videography and same-day edit videos, visual storyteller Jason Magbanua has helped professionalize the wedding production industry. He was able to shift the mindset of his clients including top local celebrities, make them appreciate the beauty of same-day wedding clips, and turn hours-long raw footage into ten-minute tear-jerking short films.
— Jamie Paraso, Gushcloud Philippines Country Director
In his recent talk at the 2023 Ad Expo organized by the Ateneo Collegiate Society of Advertising, Magbanua shared that it was a long journey getting to where he is now. “It’s amazing, from being a wedding videographer who started billing Php 5,000, now I charge around Php 200,000. But don’t look at the destination or where I am now, look at all the pain, struggle, and everything that I’ve been through. At the end of the day, it’s all about the hustle.”
With a teaching background, Magbanua feels comfortable sharing tips and life hacks as an industry leader. For instance, his advice for starting videographers is to, “Dress up well because you want to be recognized as a professional who charges a significant amount of money. You have to look the part.” As his way of paying it forward, Magbanua also helps aspiring videographers with his knowledge of camera brands, editing platforms, and even lighting setup and tricks.
As Magbanua’s influence grew, so did the surge of inquiries from brands and partners. He acknowledged that it was outside his expertise because he doesn’t consider himself as an influencer. That was the moment he knew he needed help and thus, the partnership with Gushcloud Philippines was born.
“I got a call from Gushcloud and they pitched to represent me. I'm a wedding videographer so to be able to get guidance in the content creator industry like, ‘Here's our plans for you; the reasons we believe in your brand; and here’s what's lined up for you—all you have to do is sign.’ It took me a while and I had to ask, 'Is this what I want? Is this a great fit?' Thankfully, signing with Gushcloud was just the perfect pairing. I feel taken care of. I know that I'm partnering with brands that are aligned with my values and what I represent," says Magbanua.
Magbanua attests to how Gushcloud takes care of him and its other talents—from representation, management, finalizing brand deals, to pricing and billing. He confidently vouches that his best interest is always in the agency’s top priority.
“Our talents are the focus of what we do. They are the underpinning of our business. So as much as we want to be very brand-driven, we are very much talent-driven as well. Gushcloud’s vision is to ‘Create Tomorrow’s Positive Influence.’ As a partner, we want to be able to create a stronghold for content creators and talents. In Jasons’ case, we ensure that from a business standpoint, he's getting paid and he's getting paid the right amount. Similarly, we make sure that the brands that we affiliate with are those that he truly patronizes, so the partnership is more authentic and mutually beneficial,” says Jamie Paraso, Gushcloud Philippines Country Director.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
