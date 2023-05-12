LA-based premium wellness and lifestyle brand HANJAN enters SG retail market via an exclusive partnership with Guardian
The brand returns home after being launched by female Singaporean founders. Its HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly is backed by Hollywood star Nicole ScherzingerSINGAPORE, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly, the leading detox and anti-hangover jelly stick in Asia and US, finally enters the Singapore retail market through an exclusive partnership with Guardian, the country’s top health and beauty retailer with over 100 stores nationwide.
A first-of-its-kind for HANJAN, this in-store presence boosts the brand’s profile as a premium wellness and lifestyle brand as consumers can now purchase it from a total of 76 Guardian stores, including high-traffic locations like Raffles City, Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, and Jewel Changi Airport. Guardian has the country’s largest network of award-winning pharmacists with a comprehensive range of over 200 health and beauty products.
HANJAN is founded by a global founding team of women from Singapore, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Manila. “We launched HANJAN with a wellness on-the-go mentality to help this generation feel and perform their best at all times. It combines nature and science to offer maximum benefits for consumers who want to optimise their lifestyles without sacrificing health and wellness. We are excited to partner with Guardian as it is the leading brand in Singapore’s beauty and wellness industry. Their network of stores and pharmacists would be a great boost for HANJAN’s visibility and legitimacy as the recommended booster jelly for Singaporeans,” says Xiaoshi Kuik, Co-Founder and Brand Principal of HANJAN.
Kuik adds, “We have more exciting news ahead for HANJAN fans as we will soon be joined by a major Asian pop star for our branding and strategic direction. We are also eager to bring HANJAN into the retail markets of other neighbouring Asian countries in 2023.”
To add excitement to the launch, fans of the HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly can enjoy 10% off until 31 May for every purchase. The HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly comes in either a box of 10 sticks, a blister pack of 2 sticks, or a box of 10 blister packs.
Some celebrities who have been spotted enjoying HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly are content creators Bretman Rock - top Filipino-American influencer, and Novita Lam - local Singaporean influencer, during a Coachella party last year. In the same event, former Pussycat Dolls lead singer, dancer, TV personality, and fitness enthusiast Nicole Scherzinger got involved as a strategic advisor and partner.
HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly is a refreshing grape-flavoured jelly booster stick especially created to support the liver to metabolise toxins. Its main ingredient is the Oriental Raisin, known for its liver-protecting properties, which boosts liver enzymes and breaks down alcohol-induced toxins in addition to rich fatty foods. The benefits of this vegan-friendly jelly includes preventing hangovers, protecting liver health, boosting hydration, and overall detoxification.
Prior to its in-store availability across Singapore, HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly and the HANJAN Energy Booster Powder Stick are being patronised by consumers from Indonesia, Greater China, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the US through major e-commerce sites and hanjan.store.
For more information, visit and follow @hanjan.store (Instagram and TikTok), as well as @guardiansg (Instagram) and @guardian_sg (TikTok). Fans can also join in on the conversation using the hashtags #HANJANRechargeJelly and #GuardianSG.
About Guardian
Established in 1972, Guardian is Singapore's Number 1 Health and Beauty retailer. With more than 110 stores nation-wide, it retails a comprehensive range of health & beauty products. Guardian has evolved from its pharmacy roots into a holistic one-stop solution for customers’ health and beauty needs. It continues to expand its product and service range to meet the redefinition of beauty by today’s customers – where health meets beauty.
Guardian carries more than 200 beauty brands in its store and online and is the leading retailer in the derma skincare category. Focused on first-to-launch, new and exclusive brands, it has established a strategic alliance with Korean's Number 1 Health and Beauty Retailer, Olive Young, to launch four new power brands, including Bring Green, Botanic Heal (BoH), Round Around and WAKEMAKE.
With a strong health heritage, Guardian has the largest network of award-winning pharmacists and wide selection of health products. Professional services, such as patient-care counselling, dispensary services, beauty and personal care solutions, are offered at stores as a convenient one-stop for health and beauty. Guardian also operates its online store with more than 9,000 products available and offers the widest ‘Click & Collect’ network in Singapore.
About Summer International
Summer International is a fast-growing company headquartered in Los Angeles and South Korea that incubates, markets, and distributes a curated portfolio of classic and next-generation beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products around the world.
The company has offices in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia, and has distribution in Southeast Asia.
