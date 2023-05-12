Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. BANC, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

Banc of California maintains a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) which allows stockholders to automatically acquire shares at a 3% discount from the applicable market price. All registered stockholders with holdings maintained at the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, are eligible to participate in the DRIP program. For more information on the Company's DRIP program, please contact Investor Relations at IR@bancofcal.com or (855) 361-2262.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. BANC is a bank holding company with $10.0 billion in assets at March 31, 2023 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 33 offices including 27 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California, and full stack payment processing solutions through our subsidiary Deepstack Technologies. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005043/en/