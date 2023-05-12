Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,941 in the last 365 days.

Crescent Point Confirms Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2023  /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point") CPG CPG announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.10 per share to be paid on July 4, 2023 for shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020  Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB  T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-confirms-quarterly-dividend-301822905.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/12/c0689.html

You just read:

Crescent Point Confirms Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more