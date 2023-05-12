MEDIA INVITATION - Centraide of Greater Montreal reveals alarming data about the housing crisis and its impacts

Hundreds of thousands of households in a vulnerable situation

MONTREAL, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal invites members of the media to attend its presentation of worrying data about the housing crisis and its impacts on hundreds of thousands of vulnerable households. This data will be used to perform an annual review of the situation and will serve as a measurement tool to guide interventions in the field.

The data will be announced at the Together for Housing event organized by Centraide that will take place all day on May 15 with different stakeholders such as citizens, community agencies, the business community, institutions, and elected officials from the three levels of government.

The housing crisis consists of many issues that particularly affect vulnerable people. Together for Housing is the culmination of a year's worth of conversations and work conducted by Centraide and many partners to identify long-term solutions and shared success indicators. This initiative will bring together everyone's collective forces to identify and accelerate actions to overcome this crisis in a sustainable way.

What: Presentation of recent data measuring the impact of the housing crisis on vulnerable people, as part of Centraide of Greater Montreal's Together for Housing event When: Monday, May 15, 2023 Where: Centre Mont-Royal, 2200 Mansfield Street, Montreal Time: 8:40 a.m. Remarks by elected officials - Théâtre Symposia : France-Élaine Duranceau , Minister Responsible for Housing

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action

Soraya Martinez Ferrada , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montreal, and Catherine Fournier , Mayor of the City of Longueuil, will deliver remarks via video

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of the City of Laval and Vice-Chair of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM)

The following representatives from the City of Montreal and the City of Longueuil will also attend the event: Benoit Dorais, Borough Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest, Executive Committee Vice-Chair, Council Member of the City of Montreal Agglomeration, and Member of the Housing and Social Cohesion Commission of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM), C arl Lévesque, Council Member, City of Longueuil, and Marjolaine Mercier, Council Member, City of Longueuil . 11:00 a.m.: Presentation of data - Théâtre Symposia 11:30 a.m.: Question period reserved for journalists - East Mezzanine (Floor 2A) : Claude Pinard , President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal and available elected officials.

