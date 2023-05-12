Vantage Fit and Acru Partners to Give an Overall Wellbeing Solution at the Workplace
Vantage Fit announced a partnership with Acru to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the two companies.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a partnership with Acru to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the two companies.
This partnership aims to create a mutually beneficial relationship between Acru and Vantage Circle while extending solutions to the clients of both companies. With this partnership, Vantage Circle's Global Employee Engagement Platform aims to bring together Acru's financial wellness solutions, to help clients extend more options and benefits to customers.
Acru is a tech-enabled financial wellness platform that helps millions of Indians in their savings and investment journey by offering easy access and tailor-made financial products according to their needs.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said “We at Vantage Circle through Vantage Fit have always been able to provide physical, mental and habit-building solutions at the workplace. With the partnership with Acru, we are glad that we can now collectively provide a holistic solution that will channel financial wellness to the workforce''.
In a statement, Manjunath Reddy, Director and CEO of Acru Finserv said, "Financial wellness has always been the core of our business and we are delighted to partner with Vantage Circle - India's leading employee wellness platform to facilitate employees in their savings and investments journey. Financial wellness is the key to a stable and secure financial future. This partnership aims at providing employees with access to financial wellness solutions to help them achieve their financial goals”.
“This partnership is intended to leverage the expertise of both companies to meet the evolving needs of clients as they address the challenges of achieving greater workplace wellness and productivity”. He further added
About Acru: Acru is a leading financial wellness platform which helps individuals in their savings and investment journey. We facilitate and channelize micro savings and investment in gold, silver and Mutual funds. We partner with partners/companies to extend our savings and investment products to their customers and employees, helping people reach their financial aspirations. We bring the best of micro-savings, digital gold and mutual funds together to create wealth over a period of time. Customers can invest in gold or silver for as low as Re 1, and join Mutual Funds for as low as Rs 100.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
