The Prague.bio international conference will bring together the best of science and business in Prague
Promising ideas will receive money for their development.
Scientific projects are a source of unique ideas and an interesting investment opportunity, while commercialisation of scientific knowledge brings significant financial resources back into research.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of the Prague.bio international conference will offer a unique meeting of representatives from science and business who will exchange their experiences in the development of new drugs, diagnostics, medical technologies and other areas of biotechnology. The event is supported by the Czech government and will feature renowned experts from the world of BioTech.
— Prof. Martin Fusek, Director of IOCB Tech
The Prague.bio international conference is intended for academics, investors and industry representatives from all over Central Europe. Experienced investors, representatives of leading pharmaceutical as well as diagnostic companies and technology transfer offices will meet promising startups, scientists and students to help them with advice and insights in commercializing their scientific ideas. For industry representatives and investors, the conference will provide an interesting space for exchanging ideas and establishing further cooperation.
"Science and business are often two completely different worlds. But they need each other and have something to offer each other. Scientific projects are often a source of unique commercial ideas and an interesting investment opportunity, while successful commercialisation of scientific knowledge brings significant financial resources back into research," explains Prof. Martin Fusek, Director of IOCB Tech, one of the organisers of the conference. According to him, the Prague.bio conference should contribute to the creation of a permanent network of partners whose goal will be to build a more effective transfer of biotechnology not only in the Czech Republic but also in the entire Central European area.
The transfer is also supported by the government
"Who does not transfer is not a good economist. The transfer of scientific research knowledge into practice is one of the priorities of our government and I am pleased that a conference is being prepared to help this even on an international scale," explains Helena Langšádlová, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation of the Czech Republic, whose department is co-organizing the event. Moreover, according to the Minister, technology transfer is an important topic not only for science but also for the national economy. It can generate billions of Czech crowns in revenue annually.
The Prague conference is based on the experience of similar events abroad. However, it is unique in Central Europe. "At the moment, we can reveal that the Prague.bio conference will not lack lectures by representatives of major pharmaceutical companies, we are also preparing an interesting panel discussion with foreign investors and several pitch sessions that will provide an opportunity to present promising projects in the field of biotechnology," adds Jaromír Zahrádka, CEO of the i&i Biotech Fund and founder of the i&i Prague bio-innovation centre, another of the conference organisers.
The conference will take place on 26 September at Liechtenstein Palace in Prague. Registration is now open for those interested in attending. The relevant form, including payment options, can be found at www.prague.bio. The fee for early registration is 200 Euros, or 150 Euros for students and researchers. Interesting scientific research ideas can also apply for the event and register at the above-mentioned website. The registered projects will be evaluated by an expert committee and the best ones will compete for investor support at the conference.
Contact:
Martin Kovalčík, kovalcik@iniprague.com, +420 777 472 863
Martin Opatrný, opatrny@prclinic.eu, +420 602 252 405
Martin Kovalčík
Biotech Investments s.r.o., VAT: CZ10885978
+ +420 777 472 863
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn