ZilBank.com Introduces QR Code Payments Option

Customers can create unique QR codes for payers to scan and pay.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank.com, the leading online business banking platform, has announced the launch of the QR code payment system.

"Our goal has always been to simplify banking and make it more accessible for everyone," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of ZilBank.com. "Introduction of our QR code payment system is another step in this direction, offering a fast, reliable, and contactless way for our customers to make transactions."

ZilBank.com's customers can create unique QR codes for payers to scan and thus ensure the payments reach the correct account.

"Each QR code consists of unique data, which ensures that our customers' payments are safe and reach the intended recipient efficiently," he added. "Our company is always committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The users can print the QR code and use it for fast transactions. The OTP is sent to the payee's phone number to ensure the payment's security.

"We are excited to offer our customers this new payment option, which will make their banking experience even more convenient and secure," he added.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilBank.com, OnlineCheckWriter.com, and ZilMoney.com, provides the best payment technologies that simplify transactions. The CEO of Zil Money Corp, Sabeer Nelli, acknowledges that small businesses often encounter cash shortages and struggle to complete payments swiftly. Nelli has introduced a solution that streamlines credit availability for small businesses and minimizes payment processing delays. Zil Money has also launched Payroll funding through credit cards and pay-by-credit-card features, which enhance business credit flow.

Zil Money Corp. is integrated with popular accounting software, including Zoho, Gusto, Sage, QuickBooks, Bill.com, Zapier, among others, enabling clients to make payments directly from their accounting platforms. Also, the platform offers multiple payment methods such as ACH/direct deposit, check printing, e-checks, mail checks, wire transfers, etc.

Zil Bank offers a virtual card that functions like a physical bank card in which users can create multiple cards and temporarily block or unblock them through the mobile or web. ZilBank.com also offers a digital Visa Gift Card that can be sent to anyone on the contact list via email. The gift cards have no limitations on the number of recipients and can be used at any store that accepts them.

The cloud-based banking platform facilitates international payments in multiple currencies while recording transactions and reconciling various bank accounts for accuracy. ZilBank.com also offers a fee-free checking account for non-US resident business owners who only need to provide business details and a valid passport to open an account.

ZilBank.com's Payment Link service enables users to accept online payments easily by sending customizable links to payers. The platform also offers Employee Expense Cards that employers can create, providing easy expense management. Employers can manage the card by setting spending limits, recharging, or canceling it, and ensuring it is used only for its intended purpose.

ZilMoney Corp. has solidified its position as a leader in the payment technology industry, with over $50 billion in transactions and more than 650,000 registered users. Its unique payment features have made it a popular choice among small businesses in the US and worldwide.

ZilBank.com Introduces QR Code Payments Option