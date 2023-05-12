Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's AntiAsthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market forecast, the global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market size is expected to grow to $117.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is due to modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market share. Major players in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market include Novartis AG, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, AstraZeneca, Roche.
Trending Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Trend
The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies.
Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segments
• By Type: Anti-histamine Drugs, Long-acting ß2-agonists (LABA), Inhaled corticosteriods, Short-acting Muscarinic Receptor Antagonists (SAMAs), Other Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs (including Combinations)
• By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs
• By End User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce
• By Geography: The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease refers to drugs that are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.
