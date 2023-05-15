Meet Magicyle at the Electrify Expo 2023 in Long Beach

Magicycle Upcoming New Model

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Here Magicycle has another big announcement to make: Magicycle will participate in this year’s Electrify Expo in Long Beach.The expo, which will be held from May 19th to 21st, is a great event for bringing industry innovators and experts together to share and showcase the latest electric bike technologies. As a leading electric bike brand, Magicycle is so honored and proud to show all available ebike models , including the Cruiser Pro, Ocelot Pro, Deer, etc. Everyone is welcome to visit our booth and have some spectacular test rides on our bikes.Of course, Magicycle’s ebike experts will be there all the time to answer any questions any visitor will possibly have concerning Magicycle ebikes. After test rides, everyone is welcome to have a good rest and share some thoughts about our ebikes with them. They are going to be really happy to walk visitors through everything, including some of the most important ebike knowledge.Magicycle is always convinced that ebike riding is both an entertainment bringing joy and happiness and sustainable and green transportation for daily commuting. Our mission is to offer all-round and thorough resources for anyone who starts to be interested in electric bikes. Everybody knows that there will be a variety of options, which can be quite confusing to make a decision. That’s why our expert is there to help people find the ebikes for their needs.Where to Find Our Booth?Date: May 19-21, 2023Hours:Fri: Industry Day, 8 am-5 pmSat: 10 am-5 pmSun: 10 am-5 pmLocation: Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Long Beach, CABooth Num: 321, 522Finally, we wish to thank everyone for paying visits to Magicycle’s booths and sharing their passion for electric bikes. Look forward to our meeting.

